Ryan Seacrest On Oscar Red Carpet: Host Talks To Far Less Stars Than Usual

There was a lot of talk before the Oscar Red Carpet about if Ryan Seacrest should be allowed to be there or not after his ex-stylist shared that she had dealt with “years of unwanted sexual aggression.” So far, there is no proof to it, but some people felt like Ryan shouldn’t be allowed to be there. TV Line shared that Ryan was there tonight, but the stars that he talked to were not the normal big names that he would have interviewed.

Ryan was at the Live From the Red Carpet coverage, but he did have a 30-second delay. Ryan Seacrest ended up talking to about a dozen people on the red carpet. This isn’t too bad of a number, but normally pretty much everyone would talk to Seacrest. He only talked to four people that were nominated, which is pretty surprising.

Seacrest talked to Allison Janney, who is nominated for her role in i Tonya. He also spoke to Christopher Plummer, who was nominated for All the Money in the World. There were a lot of big names that Ryan didn’t get the chance to talk to and you have to wonder if the accusations against him are the reason why that happened.

Suzie Hardy, who served as his personal stylist at E! News from 2007 to 2013, is the one who is accusing him. So far, Ryan is saying that nothing like this ever happened and they haven’t been able to share any proof. E! is standing by him and said that there was “insufficient evidence to support the claims” against him.

Fox News shared a few other people that Ryan Seacrest talked to tonight. Richard Jenkins even stopped to talk to Seacrest and was wearing a Time’s Up pendant at the time. Taraji P. Henson of Empire also chatted with Ryan and even teased him a bit during their conversation. She seemed very comfortable talking to Ryan during the Oscar Red Carpet. Kelly Ripa also stopped by to show her support.

Some people are surprised that Ryan Seacrest was even allowed to interview on the red carpet, but it looks like they might have changed the list of people who he got the chance to talk to or some might have chosen to avoid his microphone.