Black Panther has had back-to-back success at the box office. For this third weekend, Black Panther achieved $500 million at the box office.

Black Panther has set records in its first and second weekend. On this third weekend, the film was once again on track for another feat. The latest installment by the Marvel franchise just reached $500 million and becomes the 10th largest release all time.

The movie, as of 48 hours earlier, had grossed $763 million between domestic and foreign sales. According to Box Office Mojo, Black Panther had another successful weekend by becoming the third fastest film ever to achieve the $500 million mark.

“With an estimated $65.7 million, Disney and Marvel Studios’s Black Panther topped the weekend box office for the third straight weekend, becoming only the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to accomplish that feat over its first three weeks in release, the others being Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Avengers.”

Black Panther was able to fend off the recent releases. Specifically, it was able to dominate the box office by besting Red Sparrow and Death Wish. If the film can maintain its pace of sales, it may reach the $1 billion sales mark in the near future.

A comic book adaptation and superhero movie, Black Panther, is showing no signs of slowing down domestically. Overseas the film has earned a spot in the top 50 of all-time and amassed $56.2 million internationally this weekend.

Black Panther’s performance this weekend made the film the third largest to date. In Japan, the movie made an estimated $2.4 million over the weekend and surpassed Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thor: Ragnarok.

As reported by Forbes, Black Panther has been in theaters for 17 days and has earned $501 million. In other words, it is the third largest behind the likes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($517 million) and The Force Awakens ($742 million). The other movie to reach the $500 million domestically and within the same time frame was Jurassic World.

The film is in striking distance of reaching The Last Jedi’s $619 million domestic total. However, the movie has sprinted past 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises ($448 million) and the Avengers: Age of Ultron ($459 million).

The above report from Forbes adds that Black Panther, in comparison to movies like Wonder Woman and The Dark Knight will probably gross an impressive amount abroad. After tallying up the numbers, it will be interesting to see where it finally ranks.