Jenelle Evans Pulls Daughter Ensley From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was recently fired from Teen Mom 2 following a homophobic and transphobic tirade on social media. While there has been no word yet on whether or not Jenelle will also lose her job, she has pulled her daughter, Ensley, from the show altogether.

David Eason’s transphobic and homophobic tirade came after another social media user questioned his judgment in putting up a photo of Jenelle holding an assault rifle on the same day as the Parkland shooting. Instead of defending himself or engaging in a debate about gun laws, he proceeded to go on a nonsensical homophobic rant, which prompted MTV to terminate him immediately.

MTV announced they would no longer be filming with David, which would be slightly difficult since Jenelle Evans works at home and David has not had a job outside of MTV since he began appearing regularly.

Jenelle Evans attempted to explain away the inappropriate rant, but was unable to do so.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star’s fate with the show hangs in the balance, she and her husband have evidently decided to pull 1-year-old daughter Ensley from appearing on the show after this season. It is unclear why Jenelle has made this decision or why her other children, Jace and Kaiser, have not also been pulled. She has stated that her toddler daughter will still continue to appear on her social media.

Fans have been concerned for Jenelle Evans and her children for a while now, due to the volatile and controlling nature her husband has exhibited on Teen Mom 2. One fan asked Jenelle after the announcement on Twitter if Ensley was no longer appearing on the show because David wouldn’t allow it, or because she was actually making the choice.

Photos of Jenelle Evans sporting bruises have also made fans wonder if something more was going on behind closed doors when it came to her relationship with David. Although Jenelle has not addressed the rumors, she continues to post on social media as though her family is extremely happy and peaceful.

Recently, rumors have swirled that Jenelle Evans is pregnant, but she has denied these claims.