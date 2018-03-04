Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Dez Bryant Trade Should Be An Option For Cleveland Browns, Reports ‘Dawg Pound Daily’

Randy Gurzi of 'Dawg Pound Daily' tagged Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant as a possible trade target for the Cleveland Browns.

The Dallas Cowboys might eventually find a team that is willing to trade for Dez Bryant in the offseason. The Cowboys are reportedly trying to trade or release Bryant in the hope of saving cap space for next season.

Bryant, who has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, will have a cap hit of $16.5 million next season. The Cowboys want him to take a pay cut, but the eight-year veteran appears unwilling to accept a lower salary, which might force Dallas to cut ties with their star wide receiver.

And if the Cowboys are really open trading Bryant, Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily said that the Cleveland Browns should consider acquiring the former Oklahoma State standout. The Browns need all the help that they can get after having another dismal season, finishing with a 0-16 record this year.

Bryant signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Cowboys before the 2015 NFL season after recording at least 1,200 receiving yards from 2012-2014. But since signing the lucrative deal, he was slowed down by injuries. He tallied 401, 796, and 838 receiving yards over the last three seasons, respectively.

Gurzi admitted that Bryant is not as dominant as he was several years ago because of injuries. However, he is still convinced that Cleveland should take a gamble on the veteran WR. He believes the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver could benefit from a change of scenery, saying that his struggles might just be a “product of a bad situation.”

Bryant also has a chip on his shoulder, and is aiming to prove his doubters wrong. Gurzi said that a trade will likely benefit both the Browns and Bryant. Cleveland will have a wide receiver who could bring a new dimension to the team, while the 2010 first-round pick will get an opportunity to show that he deserves his current salary.

The Cowboys are still mum on their plans for Bryant. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that they will sit down with Bryant before the start of free agency to talk about the contract situation.

Jones hinted that they will discuss a possible pay cut, but he is not expecting a tension-filled meeting with Bryant. He expressed confidence that they will eventually reach an agreement, citing his good relationship with the 27-year-old star over the past several years.

“We are both very comfortable, being very candid,” Jones said of his relationship with Bryant. “When you have got that kind of relationship, and I do with him, then I’m optimistic when I am sitting here this time next year we would have done a real good job on his business.”

Jones said that he is fully aware of Bryant’s declining numbers in the past three years, but he still wants him on the team next season. However, he also admitted that the two parties should agree to a compromise to extend the Texas native’s stay in Dallas.