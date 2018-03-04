The Oscars Reportedly Plan To Mock Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels During Ceremony, According to ‘TMZ’

The comedy bit could include the now infamous photo of Stormy and Donald together

The Oscars’ producers are reportedly planning to mock President Donald Trump and adult star Stormy Daniels during the awards ceremony tonight. TMZ reports that there’s a chance that there’s going to be a comedy bit about the alleged sexual tryst between Daniels and Trump.

TMZ’s sources informed the online celebrity tabloid that Stormy was approached by someone from the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences for permission to use the now-infamous picture of her and Donald Trump together in a golf clubhouse.

According to TMZ, reps for Stormy’s camp asked the Academy about how the photo would be used during the ceremony, namely whether she would be insulted during the bit. The Academy did not answer the questions, so Stormy has not given them the go-ahead to use the photo as of Sunday morning.

Even if she doesn’t give her consent to use the photo, there’s still a strong chance she or Donald Trump will be ribbed during The Academy Awards. Jokes about Donald Trump are practically a surety. The Time’s Up and Me Too movement will be spotlighted during the ceremony, so a president who has been accused of sexual misconduct will more than likely be the target of some of the jokes.

Maxine Waters: Stormy Daniels should give her interpretation of Trump's mental health https://t.co/mLFyVdx0uW pic.twitter.com/XpnC8FGeha — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2018

As the Washington Post reported back in January, Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, negotiated a $130,000 payment to the adult film actress weeks before the 2016 election. According to the Post, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, received this money on the condition that she would not publicly state that she and Donald Trump had sex in the past.

The negotiations between Daniels and Trump’s legal team were reportedly rocky. The Washington Post also reports that a couple of weeks before the election, October 17 to be exact, Stormy threatened to go to the press because she had not been paid. This could have had a devastating effect on the Trump presidential cause since Stormy’s threat to go public came amidst the controversy over old behind-the-scenes audio where he bragged, among other things, about grabbing women by the crotch.

CREW wants the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether Donald Trump had an undisclosed interest in the company that was used to pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels pic.twitter.com/RcFCpdjoSK — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) March 4, 2018

Stormy received the money ten days later and the story never saw the light of day until the Washington Post went public with it in January. The payment could land Trump into more legal hot water. Watchdog groups have filed complaints against Trump to the Federal Election Commission citing the reported payment to Stormy Daniels. One group, American Bridge, claims that the payment was used to influence the election in Trump’s favor. They say that it’s a violation of campaign finance laws because no one from the Trump team reported it as an in-kind donation.