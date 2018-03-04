Jinger Duggar’s ‘Milestone’ Pregnancy Update Sparks Baby Gender Speculation

Jinger's followers suspect she has learnt her baby's gender and would reveal it to Counting On viewers

Jinger Vuolo informed Duggar family followers she is halfway through her pregnancy. The soon-to-be-mom shared a baby bump picture on Sunday that had fans furiously speculating about the baby’s gender.

Jinger announced her pregnancy in January, the third in the Duggar family within the last one year. Unlike her sister Joy-Anna Forsyth, who chose to keep her pregnancy largely private, Mrs. Vuolo has been posting baby bump images and sharing updates. On Sunday, she revealed her baby at 20 weeks is the size of an artichoke.

The post sent Duggar family fans into a tizzy as Jinger is midway through her pregnancy, when the baby’s gender can be determined on an ultrasound. Fans asked the Counting On star if she had learned her baby’s gender. Jinger’s silence did not stop many from speculating if it was a girl or a boy by looking at the image. Most of her followers who shared their thoughts on the image said Jinger is carrying a girl.

“That has to be a baby girl in there @jingervuolo!!! You are carrying SO high!!! Either way; what a blessing!” one of Jinger Duggar’s followers commented.

The old wives’ tale notwithstanding, fetal sex is usually learned between 18 and 20 weeks when a scheduled scan to assess fetal health can also help a radiologist tell the baby’s sex.

???????? Vuolo #20weeks A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:53am PST

After an increase of the birth of boys in the last year, from Henry Seewald to Gideon Forsyth, and with Kendra Duggar set to give birth to a boy later this year, Duggar family fans have been counting on Jinger to give birth to a girl.

“Someone needs to have a girl soon, I’m betting Jinger will break the boy streak,” reads another comment on the post.

Her followers suspect Jinger has learned the baby’s gender and will soon do a reveal party like what Joseph and Kendra Duggar did. While congratulating the other couple last month, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo said they cannot wait to find out their baby’s gender. They could also choose to wait until birth to find out. Joy-Anna and Austin did just that.

Jinger and Jeremy are gearing up to welcome their first child into their new home which they bought last year. Counting On viewers got a glimpse of their Laredo home in the season premiere of Counting On last week. Ever since word of the purchase got out, Jinger has been subject to pregnancy rumors which remained unconfirmed until the start of this year.