Watch Oscars 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Latest Academy Awards Winner Odds

The entertainment world honors the top performances in the past year of film at the annual awards show.

Viewers will get to watch the Oscars 2018 live streaming online and televised coverage Sunday night as the top movies are awarded for their excellence. It will be the 90th edition of the Academy Awards with late show host Jimmy Kimmel serving as the latest host. Among the films receiving multiple nominations are The Shape of Water, The Post, Get Out, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Mississippi. Here are the latest details for tonight’s awards show including odds for nominees, television start time, and how to watch the Oscars 2018 live streaming online where available.

Heading into tonight’s show, no movie will be up for more awards than The Shape of Water. The science fiction, fantasy, and romance/drama piece follows the story of a mute staff worker who stumbles upon an amphibious man inside the top-secret facility she works in. The film is currently up for a total of 13 nominations including Best Actress (Sally Hawkins), Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer), Best Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins), Best Director (Guillermo del Toro), and Best Picture. There will be some strong contenders in each of these categories, including nominees from Three Billboards, Darkest Hour, Get Out, and Dunkirk, amongst other films.

So who should tonight’s major Oscar award winners be? As of this report, the 5 Dimes online sportsbook was offering odds on a wide number of tonight’s categories. Heading up the Best Actor category is Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) at a whopping -1950, making him the frontrunner. Timothee Chalamet of Call Me By Your Name is in second place with odds of +3250. In the Best Actress category, it’s Three Billboards‘ Frances McDormand at -1975, followed by Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Roman (+1550).

As far as the supporting categories, Three Billboards‘ Sam Rockwell is leading all nominees at -640 followed by William Dafoe (The Florida Project) at +660. Allison Janney has -540 odds for the I, Tonya film, while Lady Bird’s Laurie Metcalf is second with +550 odds to win tonight.

As of Sunday afternoon, Three Billboards was in a tight race on the odds to win Best Picture with The Shape of Water right behind. Psychological horror film Get Out has an outside chance at +715 odds.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri -103

The Shape of Water +198

Get Out +715

Lady Bird +1350

Dunkirk +3250

Call Me By Your Name +11000

The Post +15000

Darkest Hour +20000

Phantom Thread +20000

While there are a number of other categories tonight, some importance is also placed on which director wins Best Director. As of this report, Guillermo del Toro leads all directors at -975 to win that award. Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) trails at second. It should be interesting to see if Guillermo del Toro takes the award and then his film, The Shape of Water, also picks up the big prize for Best Picture. Viewers may remember what went down last year when it looked like La La Land had won the award, only to find out a mistake had been made, shifting the award to Moonlight instead.

The Oscars 2018 show will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday evening. Viewers can watch the 90th Academy Awards on ABC via cable, satellite, and over-the-air hi-definition antenna. Many cable and satellite subscribers who have ABC as part of their channel package may also be able to watch a live streaming feed through the ABC website. This is currently only available in select major cities in the country, according to ABC’s site.

However, there is also the option to sign up for a free trial of a channel streaming service. Among the services are Direct TV Now which offers ABC as part of its basic channel lineup and costs $35 per month. The service is currently offered on a seven-day free trial or a “first three months for $10 a month” deal for new customers. More details are available via the Direct TV Now website. Other channel streaming services include Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and PlayStation Vue, but each of these may have specific requirements or restrictions for watching ABC.