WWE News: Rey Mysterio Injured, WWE And NJPW Future In Doubt

Could an injury keep Rey Mysterio out of the WWE and NJPW?

Rey Mysterio made a hugely surprising and crowd-pleasing WWE return at the Royal Rumble in January. At the time, Mysterio had been talking to Impact Wrestling about joining the promotion, which also has Latino stars Konnan and Alberto Del Rio on the roster. However, the WWE appearance — in which Rey was one of the final six men in the Royal Rumble match — sparked a lot of interest in Mysterio returning to the WWE for one final run with the company. The two sides have been talking about a return and Mysterio also signed on to wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) to compete against Jushin “Thunder” Liger at Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach, California. However, Dave Meltzer reports that Rey Mysterio is injured and this puts his future in both the WWE and NJPW in danger.

Rey Mysterio Injury News

The Rey Mysterio injury took place at an independent show in Connecticut on Friday. He was wrestling for Northeast Wrestling and their WrestleFest event in a tag team match with Ring of Honor star Flip Gordon against Joey Mercury and Caleb Konley.

According to reports, Flip Gordon continued to look like one of wrestling’s future stars teaming with Rey Mysterio, but it was Rey who got the win for the team. Mysterio hit the double 619 on Mercury and Konley and then hit the top rope splash on Konley to get the pinfall victory.

However, the Rey Mysterio injury happened towards the end of the match, but before Mysterio finished things off with his two signature moves to win. According to the reports, Mysterio’s injury could be a torn bicep.

Paul Abell / AP Images

Rey Mysterio And The WWE

The timing of the news is horrible. Rey Mysterio was supposed to meet with Triple H before the Northeast Wrestling WrestleFest show since he was in Connecticut anyway. The meeting was supposed to be for the two sides to hammer out the new contract to bring Rey back to the WWE.

However, PWInsider reports that Triple H had to reschedule the meeting since he had to head to Saudi Arabia to finalize a new contract for WWE live events in that part of the world. However, now the rescheduled meeting to hammer out the contract could be in jeopardy if the Rey Mysterio injury is as bad as it sounds.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling event in California takes place on March 25. If the Rey Mysterio injury is a torn bicep, that match is likely out the window as well.