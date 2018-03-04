Pence says they've made 'great progress' under Trump in limiting women's access to legal abortions

In speaking to a roomful of people at a meeting of the Susan B. Anthony List and Life Institute, an anti-abortion group, Mike Pence promised that along with Donald Trump, they are making great progress to limit women’s access to legal abortion. The Huffington Post said that Pence stressed to the activists that they need to keep working to “restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.”

Mike Pence Is Committed To Limiting Access To Legal Abortion ‘In Our Time’

Mike Pence said with the Trump administration “life is winning in America once again.”

“Our [Trump] administration has stopped U.S. funding of the United Nations Population Fund so American taxpayers are no longer forced to support abortion around the world. And I can’t tell you how proud I was in my role as president of the Senate to cast the tie-breaking vote on a bill the President signed to allow states like Tennessee to defund Planned Parenthood.”

Pence boasted that Donald Trump has reinstated the Mexico City Policy to stop American tax dollars from funding organizations which promote or perform abortions beyond U.S. borders.

Mike Pence says that he is proud to be the vice president under Donald Trump, the”most pro-life president in American history.” In 1999, Donald Trump had described himself as “very Pro-Choice” but he says he’s changed his mind since then.

What Mike Pence doesn't get about abortion: Making it illegal won't stop it @MaureenShaw explains why history repeating itself with regards to reproductive rights simply means many women will needlessly die: https://t.co/KmFG1BpgNf pic.twitter.com/UVV74U1Ltq — NBC News THINK (@NBCNewsTHINK) March 4, 2018

Mike Pence Believes Donald Trump Is The Most Pro-Life President Ever

Mike Pence assured the room in Nashville that legal abortion will end “in our time,” said NBC. Pence spoke at length about all of the Trump anti-choice initiatives the Trump administration has launched and is supporting.

“I truly do believe, if all of us do all that we can, that we will once again, in our time, restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law. I just know in my heart of hearts that this will be the generation that restores life in America.”

Since Donald Trump took office, he signed legislation reversing Obama-era rulings that stopped states from defunding Planned Parenthood, says The Hill. But Mike Pence thinks that his Pro-Life followers can do more.

“Let me admonish you as we go forward in this cause in 2018 to understand while we have made great progress, we have much work left to do.”

Pence: “Abortion will end in our time.” No Pence— men’s control over women’s bodies is what will end in our time. Think again. https://t.co/pvnNYtP4oq — Rose Tyler #BoycottNRA ???? ????⏳???????? (@RoseResists214) February 28, 2018

Mike Pence Urges His Followers To Do More To End Legal Abortion

Newsweek said that Mike Pence stated to the crowd that his relationship with Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) and Life Issues Institute has been “one of the most meaningful of my life.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America director, Kaylie Hanson Long, believes that most Americans reject what Mike Pence believes is best for the country and for women.