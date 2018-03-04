Ivanka Trump Uses Bad Choice Of Words For Daughter In Photo Caption, Gets Torched On Twitter

Ivanka Trump gets slammed on Twitter for what she playfully calls her daughter in new photo on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump is routinely ripped on social media for her photos or messages. The first daughter and special assistant to President Donald Trump has a tendency in the eyes of many to be quite “tone-deaf” in her posts for one reason or another. On Saturday she opened the door for more criticism when she shared an image of her in the formal gown she wore to the 133rd Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner in Washington, D.C. It was an event in which the president attended along with the media. Ivanka was joined by her husband, Jared Kushner.

The 36-year-old shared a photo of her in the black and white $7,990 Carolina Herrera gown with her daughter sitting under the full-length skirt. Six-year-old Arabella looked like she’d just appeared from out of the dress.

“My pre-game partner in crime!” Ivanka Trump playfully captioned the image.

Ivanka’s judgement in using “partner in crime” didn’t go without backlash from Twitter users. Given the scrutiny Ivanka and her husband are under in the White House for investigations into business deals and its impact on security clearances, Ivanka’s choice of words in the caption were viewed as strange.

Here are some of the responses Ivanka received.

My pre-game partner in crime! pic.twitter.com/oPgXLwbiQd — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 4, 2018

Interesting choice of words…. — Tonkatsu4me (@Tonkatsu4me) March 4, 2018

Seriously? Your choice of words shows your mockery of the Justice system of the US and disdain for its citizens. — Waan Jai Remington (@WaanJaiAndMommy) March 4, 2018

I thought @jaredkushner was your partner in crime. — eric stevens (@garycoleman69) March 4, 2018

Actually your partner in “crime” is your husband…. — Funk Soul Brother™☜═㋡ (@JoeSteelerFan) March 4, 2018

I thought Jared was your partner in crime? https://t.co/895mfePsPh — Paz (@paz_prado_) March 4, 2018

How tone-deaf can one be????????????? — Patrick Holly (@Helloimpatholly) March 4, 2018

Starting those crime partners young huh??!! — hynese (@impeachreplace) March 4, 2018

It was revealed last week by Politico that Jared Kushner had his security clearance downgraded. He lost access to top-secret information — and he’s not the only one. A memo sent out included others with downgrades mainly for a process Chief of Staff John Kelly is going through in the aftermath of a scandal involving White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

The fact that Kushner’s access has been marginalized is big news considering he previously had unlimited access to nation’s deepest secrets while being looked at in the FBI’s investigation over possible collusion with the Russians in the 2016 election.

For Ivanka’s part, CNN reported that FBI counterintelligence is investigating her role in a business deal involving a Trump hotel in Vancouver, Canada. Ivanka was the “point person” in the project that was opened in February 2017. The news source noted that intelligence wants “to determine whether any of those deals could leave them vulnerable to pressure from foreign agents, including China, according to a U.S. official.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made frequent headlines for their past foreign business deals and how they may conflict with Donald Trump’s presidency.