Bella Twins Take Paris To Celebrate Nikki’s Bachelorette Party

Nikki and Brie appear to be having a blast on their girls' trip to Paris.

It seems as though the Bella twins are taking Paris by storm!

As the Inquisitr reported earlier in the week, Nikki started off trip to Paris by taking in the Paris Opera House Ballet and telling fans that the performance absolutely “took her breath” away. Her twin sister, Brie, appeared to be at home a few days ago but has finally touched down in Paris just in time to celebrate Nikki’s bachelorette party.

In a video posted to the twins’ YouTube channel last week, Nikki showed fans her home office in San Diego as she also confessed that she would be heading to Paris to celebrate her upcoming nuptials to John Cena. The 34-year-old held up a bachelorette gift set for the camera with a bachelorette headband that read “Future Mrs.” as well as a paper that said “bling, bling before the ring.”

Now, both of the twin’s popular Instagram accounts have been flooded with photos of bachelorette shenanigans in the City of Love. Yesterday, Brie let fans know that she was officially in Paris as she shared a photo of herself and a friend at Cafe Paris. Then today, Brie enjoyed coffee and a bite to eat with the caption “Morning in Paris.”

In the photo, Brie looks like she belongs in there as she wears her hair in a high bun as well as a white long-sleeve blouse with a bow on the side. Next, the 34-year-old posted the same photo that appears on her sister Nikki’s Instagram page of a group of girls, celebrating the bachelorette party with the hashtag “paint the town co co.”

The group of girls are dressed in black from head to toe and on her Instagram page, Nikki called the photo a “Parisian” selfie. Fans of the twins were overly excited about the picture, giving Nikki’s post over 62,000 likes as well as 166 plus comments in less than four hours of being posted.

“Beautiful team of ladies.”

“Best twins ever,” another fan chimed in.

Like her sister, Nikki was also busy posting photos from her trip to Paris and has flooded her account with Parisian pictures. One photo shows Nikki with a group of men and in the caption, she explained that she was completing a dare from her bachelorette shindig.

Another popular post from the week in Paris shows Nikki in front of the famed Nina’s for tea time. Bella dressed the part as she wore white pants, a purple sweater, and a white netted veil over her face.

It will be interesting to see what the twins post next from the bachelorette bash in Paris.