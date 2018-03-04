Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Invite Stormzy To Perform At Royal Wedding, According To ‘Hello Mag’

The Spice Girls have also received and invitation to the royal wedding on May 19.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be planning a royal wedding like no other. The couple has reportedly invited top UK Grime artist Stormzy to perform at the royal wedding on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. According to Hello Magazine, Stormzy’s girlfriend, Maya Jama, was asked about it in an interview and she confirmed that he said yes.

“He was asked if he would sing and he said yes, but we don’t know them. We haven’t had a wedding invite. We’re not that important,” she said.

As the Independent previously reported Prince Harry and Stormzy have previously been photographed together and the prince has expressed an admiration for his music. A couple of months ago, the MOBO winning Grime artist that he would do the royal wedding gig if he got an invite.

This news of a potential Stormzy performance at the royal wedding comes after the Spice Girls’ Mel B confirmed that the iconic girl-group were invited and plan to attend. She also hinted that the group will perform, during an interview on an episode of The Real. While Scary Spice did not come out and say that they’ll be singing at the reaction, her body language and her sarcastic claim that she’ll be “fired” are a strong indication that there will be a Spice Girls reunion at the royal nuptials.

Entertainment Tonight has also reported that Ed Sheeran has been invited to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding as well. Back in February, there were was no confirmation from Sheeran’s camp as to whether he said yes or no to the invitation.

“Ed Sheeran has yet to confirm but I’m not sure you turn down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” said ET’s royal correspondent, Victoria Arbiter. “People love his romantic love songs so he’s an ideal candidate for that first dance and I think Harry has always enjoyed Ed.”

One great choice for a first dance for the bride and groom would be Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Although there seems to have been no official confirmation from Ed Sheeran about the performance, he has previously said that he would perform if he was asked and if “he was free,” ET reports.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, all of these performances would take place at the evening reception after the official ceremony. The reception will be hosted by Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.