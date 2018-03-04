‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of March 12-16: Bill’s Shooting – Top Five Candidate Revealed

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 12-16 reveal that Bill’s (Don Diamont) shooter may very well be the mystery of the year, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. The founder of Spencer Publications certainly has no shortage of enemies and the B&B whodunit saga, should read as “who didn’t do it?” Soap Hub predicted in January that Bill would be shot due to the number of enemies he was making. Both his sons hate him, he just served his ex-wife custody papers for their toddler son, he burned down a building and ruined a business, he outed a transgender woman, slept with his son’s wife, and fiddled with the expected baby’s DNA tests. Needless to say, Dollar Bill has been a very bad boy.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has made no secret of the fact that he hates Bill. The final straw for him was when Bill slept with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The overprotective father just cannot accept that Steffy slept with Bill out of her own accord and wasn’t seduced by Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, report that Bill will tell the detectives that Ridge was his attacker and that he is responsible for putting him in hospital.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has always played second fiddle to his brother Liam (Scott Clifton). While Liam is also furious at his father for sleeping with his bride, he doesn’t have enough gumption to shoot his father. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt, on the other hand, has enough of Quinn (Rena Sofer) in him to pull the trigger. Wyatt is angry with his dad because Bill found out about him and Katie (Heather Tom) and blew his top.

If anyone has a reason to be mad with Bill, it’s Katie. He cheated on her with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), then promptly left her for the older Logan sister, twice. He drove her to alcohol and has disappointed her so many times over the years. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that now that she has finally found love with Wyatt, he has served her with papers to be granted sole custody of their son. Katie is one angry woman, and could have decided that she has had enough of Mr. Spencer.

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) is Bill’s wingman and a surprising addition on this list. But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 12-16, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Justin and Wyatt will have a fierce confrontation where each accuses the other of shooting Bill. Both are obviously feeling hot under the collar as Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) and his colleagues will be narrowing down their suspect list.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, indicates that another suspect could be Pam (Alley Mills). Pam, who is mentally unstable, is no longer taking her medication regularly and could be the wild herring who shoots Bill.