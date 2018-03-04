‘Lady Bird’ Starring Saoirse Ronan: All About The Best Picture Nominee

Indie actress Greta Gerwig’s second directorial feature Lady Bird has been a consistent fixture this awards season, and its next stop is the Oscars, where it is nominated for best picture. Have you seen it already? Or are you curious to know about it?

Whether either of the questions mentioned above applies to you; these five bits of info regarding the Oscar-nominated comedy, starring Saoirse Ronan should come in handy as you await word on its Oscar fate.

#1: The premise of Lady Bird

The movie is, as its title suggests about Christine McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), a non-conformist and free-spirited teenager, who goes by the self-given name “Lady Bird.” The film chronicles her senior year of high school at a Catholic school, as she squares off with her equally spirited mother (Laurie Metcalf), and works towards her goal of attending college on the east coast.

Friendships and family bonds are tested along the way, as Lady Bird navigates friendship, her first set of romances, and heartbreaks.

#2: Lady Bird has a respectable amount of Academy Award nominations

According to IMDB, the film is nominated for 5 Oscars, including best picture. Its other nods include best actress for Saoirse Ronan, best supporting actress for Laurie Metcalf, and best director and best original screenplay for Greta Gerwig.

#3: Why its star, Saoirse Ronan, seems so familiar

Saoirse Ronan is no stranger to film or the Oscars. Her nomination for Lady Bird is her third-career Oscar nomination.

Lady Bird marks her second nomination in the best actress category. She was previously nominated for her role in the 2015 drama Brooklyn. She garnered her first Oscar nomination in the supporting actress category for her performance in the dark 2007 drama Atonement.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

#4: Lady Bird is a comedy with dramatic leanings

Just like its titular character, Lady Bird avoids any genre box. Funny and somber moments are evenly intertwined throughout the film. If you have enjoyed movies like Edge of Seventeen and Anywhere But Here, Lady Bird should peak your interest.

#5: Lady Bird is already an award winner

While it walked away empty-handed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the film did win the Golden Globe for best motion picture — musical or comedy. The Golden Globes split their awards between genres, one award for drama, the other for a comedy/musical. Saoirse Ronan won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy.

Find out how Lady Bird does at the Oscars and whether Saoirse Ronan wins the award for best actress and the movie wins the honor of best picture when the awards show airs this evening. The 90th Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.