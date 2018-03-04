Dayanna Volitich, a teacher at Crystal River Middle School boasts that she teaches her White Nationalist views in class

Dayanna Volitich, 25, a middle school social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School has been hosting a White Nationalist podcast called “Unapologetic” under a fake name. Dayanna Volitich has been using the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov,” and has boasted that she has shared her anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views in her middle school classroom under the guise of Social Studies.

The Huffington Post says that Dayanna Volitich boasted that she was bringing her White Nationalist beliefs into the classroom, and when parents complained to the principal, she said it wasn’t true, and snowed the principal.

“She believed me and backed off.”

On the February 26th episode of her podcast “Unapologetic,” Dayanna Volitich argued that a student from Nigeria and a student from Sweden are not the same, and science proves that certain races are simply smarter than others. A guest on the podcast said that more white supremacists need to infiltrate public schools.

“They don’t have to be vocal about their views, but get in there! Be more covert and just start taking over those places.”

Volitich admitted that’s what she’s been doing.

“Right. I’m absolutely one of them.”

After the Huffington Post made inquiries to the Citrus County School District on Friday, “Tiana Dalichov,” the “Unapologetic” host removed the photo of Dayanna Volitich from the Twitter profile of “Tiana Dalichov” and posted that she might have to disappear for a while.

The Huffington Post said that Twitter was also scrubbed of any mention of the podcast, but HuffPost took a number of screenshots.

The Citrus County School District Is Now Investigating Dayanna Volitich

Scott Hebert, executive director of educational services for the Citrus County School District, would not confirm that “Dalichov” was Volitich, but says they are doing an investigation to see if she “violated our code of ethics and policy.”

“She does not speak on behalf of the Citrus County School District. The views she’s listed [online] are really not in line with how our district operates.”

Crystal River Middle School is 90% white, and most of the students qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch.

Dayanna Volitich Has Been Using Her Official School Picture As Her Avatar For The White Nationalist Podcast

In a snippet from her podcast “Unapologetic,” Dayanna Volitich says she is proud to talk about topics that make people uncomfortable according to The Root.

“I get to talk about topics that people don’t like to talk about. They don’t want to be seen as a bigot, racist, whatever you want to call it. I honestly don’t care.”

The Root says that the biggest mistake Dayanna Volitich made was to use her Crystal River Middle School official photo for her avatar for “Tiana Dalichov” and the White Nationalist podcast “Unapologetic.”

Dayanna Volitich said she got her students, who she says know her politics, to play along when administrators were in her classroom.

“I told the kids that. I said, guys when they are in here I’m going to be different than I usually am. I just don’t want you to be shocked, I want you to play along and they’re like OK. OK.”