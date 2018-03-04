Should Bravo Bring Back Gretchen Rossi For Season 13 Of ‘RHOC’?

Kathleen French recently announced that they are shaking up the cast for the new season of 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

Gretchen Rossi’s future on the Real Housewives of Orange County remains up in the air as the ladies prepare for Season 13. While Rossi might not be a regular this time around, there’s a chance she could make another cameo as she did in Season 12. But should Bravo bring Gretchen back full time?

According to Bustle, Rossi recently admitted that she would like to spend more time with her friends on the show. Rossi is currently buddies with recently fired Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin, and the “OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson.

But she also has major beef with Tamra Judge and confessed that she isn’t going to be making amends anytime soon.

“It was really fun to reconnect with the fans last year and I’m still friends with some of the girls on the show, so if I make an appearance every now and then, great, but it’s not something that I’m like ‘I’ve got to be back on the show,'” Rossi shared, adding that Judge is thankfully not a problem she has to handle at the moment.

Fans have waited a long time for Rossi’s return, and there are several ways in which she could infuse new life into the show.

For starters, bringing Rossi back into the fold would make for a classic reunion between her, Gunvalson and Judge. Apart from the nostalgia factor, Rossi’s fans would go nuts if she signed on to be a regular, which could boost ratings.

There’s also the fact that the timing has never been better. Three of the ladies from Season 12 — Sulahian, McLaughlin, and Meghan King Edmonds — are leaving the show for good, which opens the door for Rossi and a few others to join up full time. While a lot of fans were sad to see Edmonds depart, Rossi would make a perfect replacement, especially considering the drama she brings with Judge.

Rossi’s storyline could also revolve around her relationship with Slade Smiley and their attempts to get pregnant. Rossi recently opened up about her pregnancy woes and revealed how undergoing IVF treatments almost split her and Smiley apart. Relationship drama is nothing new to the women on the show, but it would certainly add another layer of depth to the story.

If Rossi did return next season, she’d be joining a cast that consists of Gunvalson, Judge, Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador, plus whoever Bravo taps to replace Sulahian and McLaughlin.

Bravo vice president Kathleen French revealed that they want to add more than one fresh face when RHOC returns for Season 13, but they are open to adding people who already have connections to the show.

“There will be new faces on Orange County, and I’m going to leave it at that,” French shared.

