Ryan Seacrest May Find Stars Avoiding Him On Red Carpet At Oscars — Fix Is In The Works Suggests ‘Page Six’

Reports indicate some of the Hollywood elite plan to steer clear of Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet tonight, but E! reportedly has strategy of their own.

It has been a bumpy road for Ryan Seacrest since sexual harassment allegations surfaced from a former E! stylist, but that hasn’t stopped E! from their plans of sending Seacrest out on the red carpet for the Oscars tonight. There are whispers that some stars will steer clear of Seacrest on the red carpet Sunday because of the allegations he now has in tow. It appears that E! has become pro-active when it comes to this possibility by putting a plan in place in case this occurs, reported Page Six.

Since the allegations emerged from Suzy Hardy claiming Seacrest sexually harassed the stylist, important people in his life have seemingly stood by the Live co-host. Kelly Ripa, who is one of those important folks, is not only his famous co-host on their morning show, Live, but she is reportedly a good friend of Seacrest’s as well.

Ripa openly gave a tribute to her friend on-air last week, saying how she felt “very lucky” to work with Seacrest “each and every day.” She called Seacrest an “easy, professional, great person” as well. This endorsement left Seacrest in tears behind the scenes, according to the Daily Beast. The words of his co-host seemed to say a lot about Seacrest as a person, as Ripa, 47, is a respected morning show celebrity and has been for the past 17-years.

Seacrest, who has shared this on-air spot with Ripa since September, follows in the footsteps of other notable past co-hosts from the Live franchise such as Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan. Despite these allegations hovering over Seacrest for the last three months, E! has continued with their plans to have him host the red carpet at the Oscars for their show.

Phil McCarten / AP Images

This also appears to say a lot about how Seacrest is thought of by the folks in charge at E!. Allegations like the ones against Seacrest have seen Hollywood big names escorted out the door and in some cases entirely out of their careers, but Seacrest has stayed put on Live. According to the Daily Beast, Ryan will attempt his interviews on the red carpet tonight. He will do this “amid expressions of discomfort and, in some cases indignation, from celebrity publicists and movie stars, some of whom are expected to avoid doing on-camera interviews with him.”

Page Six also reported that Seacrest might very well find some of the elite in Hollywood steering clear of him tonight as he strolls the red carpet for E! looking for a few words from those attending the Oscars. They also report that E! is working on getting “friendly interviews” lined up to send Seacrest’s way on the red carpet. So when Seacrest sets sail on the red carpet that may harbor some hostility toward him, there will be ports in the storm lined up in the form of friendly faces. This is the plan the E! has reportedly put in place.