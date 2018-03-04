Leah Remini Costar Patton Oswalt Knew She Was Done With Scientology

Patton Oswalt insists he knew former King of Queens costar Leah Remini wasn’t long for the Church of Scientology after she snuck away from a movie premiere touting the religion to avoid having to answer questions about it.

“I teased her after Battlefield Earth came out, because I knew that she had to go to the premiere, and she told me that that movie was so bad that when it was over, she and her friend — they had all these buses to take people to the after party and get them giving quotes about how good the movie was — and she and her friend snuck out of the theatre and hiked down through the woods to get to their car so they could avoid having to give it a positive soundbite for the movie,” Oswalt said during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “So that’s when I kinda suspected, ‘I think she might be leaving the church someday’.”

Battlefield Earth is the big-screen adaption of how Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s came to create the religion. Over the years, it’s been ridiculed by some as one of the worse movies ever made.

In time, Remini came to view the religion in much the same light. Since leaving the church in 2013, she has been a harsh and constant critic, using her A& E docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath to accuse church of leaders of brainwashing and intimidating its members.

Pop Culture has reported that the current Kevin Can Wait star has charged church leaders with routinely using all levels of tricks and pressure to get members to shell out bigger financial contributions than they can afford.

Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder added that unlike how members from other religions like Christianity, Islam, and Judaism are expected to give donations, Church of Scientology members are assigned fixed prices to different spiritual goals.

Remini also recently accused Scientology members of asking advertisers to boycott her show for being a scourge on their religion.

The Wall Street Journal reported the group Scientologists Taking Action Against Discrimination (STAND) started a campaign of emailing advertisers to ask them to pull their support from the A&E network show.

Aftermath recently concluded its second season, and Scientology members insist since credits for the show start rolling, it has done little more than incite threats and acts of violence against members of the church.