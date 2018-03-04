‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Theories: Dylan Sprouse Might Be Playing Rheagar Targaryen, Reports Pretty 52

Dylan Sprouse's followers believed that he will be playing Rhaegar Targaryen's role in 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 when he shared his new character's photo on Instagram.

Since Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) real identity has been revealed, fans believed that his true parentage will be explored in the upcoming Game of Thrones Season 8. And it looks like there will be a new actor playing Rheagar Targaryen’s role with Dylan Sprouse.

The 25-year-old actor, best known for his stint as Zack in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, shared a photo on his Instagram account that made his followers went crazy. In the snap, he was wearing battle armor complete with a red cape and a long blonde, scruffy braided hair.

The former Disney star was being surrounded by what-seemed-to-be stylists who were fixing his mane. As his costume looked so epic and he seemed inside an old castle, a lot of people from his 4 million followers think that he is having a role in Game of Thrones Season 8.

“**Heroic Noises**,” Sprouse captioned the picture. As he didn’t give any details about the photograph, his fans filled the comments with a lot of assumptions. “This is Game of Thrones?” one of his followers asked.

In fact, a lot of them are predicting that it is a scene for Game of Thrones Season 8 and he will be playing the role of Rheagar. But, Pretty 52 reported that it might not happen as Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) older brother is already seen played by Wilf Scolding in Season 7.

**Heroic Noises** A post shared by @ dylansprouse on Mar 3, 2018 at 12:04am PST

To recall, it has been a long theory that Jon Snow is Lyanna Stark and Rheagar Targaryen’s real son. This was even confirmed by Bran Stark’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) visions in Game of Thrones Season 6 when he witnessed the events that happened at the Tower of Joy.

The new Three-Eyed Raven even told Samwell Tarly (John Bradley West) about Jon Snow’s true heritage in Game of Thrones Season 7. The former steward of the Night Watch then managed to connect what he learned from the High Septon’s diary about Rheagar’s secret second marriage.

As this storyline is expected to be delved into in Game of Thrones Season 8, fans are anticipating to seeing more of Rheagar and Lyanna’s love story. Also, viewers have to wait and see if Sprouse is really going to play the role of Daenerys’s older brother.

HBO has yet to announce the official release date of Game of Thrones Season 8, but it will surely come in 2019.