NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns A Potential Landing Spot For Jarvis Landry, Per Joe Schad

According to reports, the Browns are still a potential landing spot for Jarvis Landry this offseason.

Jarvis Landry may just be the hottest name in the NFL at this point in time. Now that the offseason is moving at full speed, Landry has become a very coveted target for quite a few teams. While it sounds like he will sign his franchise tag with the Miami Dolphins, he is likely to be traded elsewhere.

Potential landing spots are beginning to become apparent, as there are four teams who are reportedly ahead of the pack to acquire his services.

According to a report from Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Cleveland Browns are still viewed as one of the top potential landing spots for Landry. Three other teams were mentioned as well, those three being the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers.

Needless to say, all four teams are hurting in a big way for help at the wide receiver position. Cleveland has Josh Gordon at the top of their depth chart, which is better than the other three teams. San Francisco is a team to keep a serious eye on this offseason, as they are trying to bring in more talent to surround growing star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Landry had a big season in 2017 for the Dolphins, catching 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Both his receptions and touchdown receptions were career-high numbers for the 25-year-old.

Jarvis Landry could be great solution for Browns at WR https://t.co/ssJP2KzWmU — The Browns Wire (@TheBrownsWire) March 2, 2018

Cleveland has been a rebuilding team for quite a few years. They have failed time and time again when it comes to their rebuilding method, but acquiring a proven talent like Landry would help them break out of that rut. Bringing in a No. 1 wide receiver for DeShone Kizer or whoever they take in the 2018 NFL Draft should be a main priority for the Browns.

It will be interesting to hear the rumors that come out throughout the next week or two as the Dolphins continue letting Landry search for a trade destination. Cleveland may not be one of his top choices, especially with the quarterback situation that they are going through. Playing for Hue Jackson might not be big on Landry’s wishlist either.

All of that being said, more information will come out in the near future that should give us an idea of where Landry wants to end up. Simply being on the list at this point in the offseason should be a sign of good news for the Browns.