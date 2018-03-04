Jennifer Aniston Hasn’t Told Oscars Team To Protect Her & Brad Pitt From Angelina Jolie, Reports MSN

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are rumored to have considered going public at the Academy Awards, but Aniston's alleged request to her staff to protect her from "love rival" Angelina Jolie at the show just got debunked.

Rumors are soaring that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will go public with their alleged renewed romance at the Oscars, and one report even claimed that Jennifer has instructed her Academy Awards team to protect her and Brad from Aniston’s rumored “love rival” Angelina Jolie. MSN quoted sources that checked out the allegations about the rumored love triangle involving Angelina, Jennifer, and Brad.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Stepping Out As Couple At Oscars?

Multiple rumors have claimed that Aniston and Pitt have agreed to take their rumored reunion public at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. One report described their decision.

“[Jennifer and Brad are] gearing up to make their big debut as a reunited couple, and they reckon the Academy Awards on March 4 is the perfect place to do it…after quietly rebooting their relationship.”

But despite the rumors that Aniston and Pitt are prepared to take their rekindled relationship public, the original tabloid report clarified that Jennifer and Brad decided to avoid the official Academy Awards show. Instead, the former husband and wife team allegedly discussed the situation and agreed that attending the Oscars ceremony would be “too much, too soon.”

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Choose ‘Mellow’ Option?

A source described as a “close friend” of Jennifer and Brad claimed that they were planning to attend a party, adding that all of Aniston’s and Pitt’s friends allegedly were eager to spend time with them.

“Everyone is dying to get [Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston] there. [An Oscars party is] a mellow and more low-key [option].”

However, the tabloid then brought Angelina Jolie into the tale. A “run-in” with Jolie is getting portrayed as the “one thing threatening to rain” on Brad’s and Jennifer’s Academy Awards “parade.” As to how Aniston would know what Angelina is planning for the Academy Awards show, the publication has that mystery solved as well.

Jennifer Aniston and former husband Brad Pitt are facing rumors that they’ll take their allegedly renewed relationship public at the Academy Awards. Mark J. Terrill / AP Images

Angelina Jolie Portrayed As Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Love Rival’

Alleging that Jennifer is eager to go to a celebrity-filled Oscars party with Brad, the tabloid claimed that Angelina has caused Aniston to debate about a different approach to going public. Jennifer supposedly learned about Jolie’s plans for the Academy Awards by somehow getting linked to the rumor “grapevine,” which the tabloid’s insider insisted caused Aniston to issue orders to her Academy Award team.

“[Jennifer Aniston] is now wondering if she should change their plans as she’s heard through the grapevine that Angelina’s also on the VIP guest list. [If Jen, Brad, and Jolie go to the same party, Aniston] instructed her team of minders to keep her long-time love rival away.”

However, the publication’s alleged insider then said that Jennifer and Brad will do as they like rather than stress about Angelina and her alleged “temper.” Pitt and Aniston supposedly were gearing up for an “ugly showdown” with Jolie. However, Jennifer and Brad “don’t really believe she’ll do anything out of the ordinary,” added the source.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Showdown Rumors Analyzed

However, in reality, although Aniston has been seen at Oscar parties in previous years, she has not confirmed that she will attend any celebrations this year. Moreover, Jennifer and Brad have not confirmed any of those rumors that they will be going public at the Academy Awards or making a “big reveal” at the show.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Going Public As "Reunited Couple" At #Oscars? https://t.co/xTgIcfNkAu — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) March 4, 2018

Gossip Cop also challenged the many reports about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt renewing their romance and going public at the Academy Awards. And despite all those fans of Jen and Brad longing for them to rekindle their relationship, the publication denied that the two have actually renewed their romance.

“There is no real Aniston-Pitt reunion.”

The same tabloid reporting on Angelina Jolie’s role as Jennifer’s “love rival” previously claimed that Aniston and Pitt were tying the knot again, pointed out Gossip Cop. The allegations that Jen and Brad remarried, however, are as much as a “deception” as the claims that Aniston has told her team to protect her and Brad from Angelina and an “ugly showdown” at the Oscars.