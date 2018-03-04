‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date: Mark Harmon And David McCallum To Play Important Roles, Finale Episode Spoilers

Reports have it that the finale episode of the series' 15th installment could possibly have a big cliffhanger.

Many fans are now excited about the upcoming new episode of NCIS Season 15. CBS previously revealed that there are a lot of twists and turns to be introduced in the current installment. Now, new spoilers suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Dr. Donald ”Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) would play important roles in solving a decade-old case.

Reports shared that the imminent NCIS Season 15, Episode 17 would be an exciting one because viewers would see special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Dr. Donald ”Ducky” Mallard working together again. The news outlet teased that the character of David McCallum would be involved in revisiting a ”prominent case from the past” with the help of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs, Entertainment Weekly reported. However, it remains to be seen if the pair would, finally, be able to get answers for the cold case.

The entertainment news website added that the forthcoming ”One Man’s Trash” episode will feature special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Dr. Donald ”Ducky” Mallard chasing American Pickers star Mike Wolfe. Spoilers have it that the pair will see the reality star holding an antique war stick on TV in NCIS Season 15, Episode 17. The rod could possibly be the missing weapon that was used in a crime that occurred 16 years ago.

This is going to be the first time that Mike Wolfe will be appearing in the popular American military police procedural television series. Before the upcoming NCIS Season 15, Episode 17, the 54-year-old American actor created the American Pickers reality series. The show follows the journey of Mike and Frank Fritz, who travel around the United States to pick several items for their business and personal collections.

Hidden Remote shared that the upcoming NCIS Season 15, Episode 17 will also mark David McCallum’s return to the famous CBS series. Previous reports claimed that Dr. Donald ”Ducky” Mallard could possibly follow the fate of Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) after David announced he took a temporary leave from the show. However, with his involvement in the imminent new episode, fans need not worry. In fact, Ducky might become active in helping the NCIS team again.

Meanwhile, speculations suggest that devoted followers of NCIS Season 15 could expect a cliffhanger in the finale episode. In a separate report, CarterMatt shared that having a big cliffhanger could help in keeping viewers interested in the show. It added that the series writers might be formulating something that could keep fans excited for the next installment, especially since Pauley Perrette is already bidding farewell.

“Making a cliffhanger here could be a pretty great way in which to do that.”

Catch the upcoming Episode 16 on March 6 and Episode 17 on March 13 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!