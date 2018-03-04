Colonizing Mars Is The Key To Survival, According To Michio Kaku

The author of the 'Future of Humanity' claims mankind needs to have a Mars colony as a backup plan.

Michio Kaku, who is known for the book The Future of Humanity, maintains that humankind’s survival lies in conquering space and colonizing a planet, most probably, Mars.

Kaku makes bold claims in his book, and one thing he emphasized is that humankind’s survival depends on the ability to leave Earth. He maintained that of the life-forms on Earth, about 99.9 percent are extinct. He cited the dinosaurs who went extinct because they were not able to adapt to the changing conditions of the planet.

Kaku suggests making mankind a two-planet species with one settlement on Mars to guarantee survival. The planet is plagued with issues such as global warming, germ warfare using bio-engineered organisms, and nuclear proliferation, all of which can threaten humankind’s survival. Colonizing Mars will serve as a backup plan since its impossible to remove the entire human population on Earth.

As for what he sees in the future, Kaku paints a picture of ballet dancing on Mars. With a gravitational pull which is 30 percent compared to Earth, doing things on Mars will be different here on Earth. If man succeeds in colonizing Mars, life on the Red Planet will be nothing like man ever experienced on Earth.

Fourth Wave Of Science

Among the things Kaku discussed with National Geographic is the fourth wave of innovation. According to him, this will change the way people see Mars. Nanotech, AI, and biotech will make it possible to create algae and plants suitable for the Martian landscape. Given how different Mars is from Earth, it will not be ideal to let humans do the work. Scientists can create robots to take over construction projects on Mars.

In the past, exploring space has been a government-funded endeavor. Today, however, there are more private companies willing to shell out funds to explore space since the feat seems to be a lucrative investment. Space X, which launched the Falcon Heavy rocket recently, is one of the biggest achievements for private companies aiming to conquer space.

Traveling To Mars And Deep Space

Colonizing Mars will require a lot of space travel. While traveling to the moon can be done in three days, going to Mars or any other planet is a different story. The same goes for deep-space travel which can take hundreds of light-years.

Kaku revealed that freezing and thawing bodies may be possible. He added that they are looking into 60 genes which might influence the lifespan of humans. It may be possible to tweak genetics to slow down aging.

One method for space travel they propose is laser porting which could allow people to travel to Mars in 20 minutes. One of the foundations of this innovation could be the Human Connectome Project which aims to unravel the connectome or the map of the entire brain.

As for the possibility of meeting extraterrestrial life on Mars or anywhere else, Kaku thinks it’s probable that other life-forms in space are more advanced. These creatures won’t be interested in plundering resources either.