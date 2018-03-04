‘Roseanne’ Living Room Recreated On New York City Subway Train

The nostalgia for the classic sitcom continues as the Conner living room wraps the Grand Central-Times Square shuttle train.

Roseanne is taking a ride through the Big Apple. The iconic living room from the classic ABC comedy will be the theme of a New York shuttle train between Grand Central Station and Times Square for the next four weeks, according to Adweek. The Roseanne subway train is part of a broad marketing campaign to promote ABC’s nine-episode revival of the Roseanne Barr sitcom, which premieres Tuesday, March 27.

For the special Roseanne-themed subway car, the seats will be camouflaged to look like Roseanne and Dan Conner’s (Roseanne Barr, John Goodman) famous plaid couch. The installation will even include the appearance of the iconic patchwork afghan that was draped across the back of the sitcom sofa for nine seasons. In addition, a sticker wrap replaces traditional advertisements and NYC transit maps as the ends of each subway car are patterned after a fireplace with photos of the Conner family and other familiar Roseanne memorabilia on the mantle. The walls will also feature photos of Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and the rest of the cast of the classic TV comedy.

ABC marketing VP Rebecca Daugherty is the mastermind behind the subway installation, which runs for four weeks, according to AM New York.

ABC turns a New York subway train into #Roseanne’s iconic TV living room: https://t.co/uhZXaSQ1UX pic.twitter.com/owYMhGSNOI — Adweek (@Adweek) March 1, 2018

In a statement about the marketing campaign for the Roseanne revival, Daugherty said the following.

“When we learned we were doing a Roseanne reboot, the excitement was palpable. We knew we had to lean into the nostalgia to remind fans what they loved about the original Roseanne and build excitement for the new show.”

The Times Square-Grand Central shuttle makeover, which debuted today, is part of ABC’s nostalgia-themed campaign for the #Roseanne revival https://t.co/90LRg0yZHX pic.twitter.com/BqeZIJPNb4 — Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) March 1, 2018

The Conner living room couch is one of the most recognizable items from the Conner home. The Conner couch even made an appearance at last fall’s ABC upfront presentation, and a custom emoji of the Roseanne couch now appears on Twitter when the #Roseanne hashtag is used. With the show’s reboot, Roseanne fans are in for a wild ride, and now they even have a custom subway car.

Ahead of the long-awaited Roseanne revival series, a pop-up version of the sitcom’s Lanford Lunchbox eatery will be recreated at SXSW in Austin, Texas. The SXSW recreation of Roseanne Conner’s famous eatery will include the signature menu items like the loose meat sandwich and the show’s fictional root beer brand, Canoga Beer, according to Eater Austin. In addition, recreations of the Conner living room, kitchen, garage, and more will be featured at the annual pop-culture festival.

Roseanne, which was set in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois, ran for nine seasons on ABC, from 1988 to 1997. Fans have been hoping for a reboot for years, and the long-awaited revival will now include nearly every member of the original cast, including recurring guest stars like James Pickens Jr. and Sandra Bernhard.

Roseanne returns to ABC for nine episodes starting March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.