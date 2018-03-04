Kat Von D Releases 10 New Liquid Lipstick Shades That Are Online Exclusives

On February 28, Kat Von D’s cosmetics announced on Instagram that the wait for their newest shades of liquid lipstick was over. In a post that showed the different shades as swatches on three different arms, as well as a picture of the new lipstick in their tubes, the cosmetic company let their followers know that the exclusive shades were finally available online.

According to Bustle, these new liquid lipsticks from Kat Von D are reminiscent of a box of crayons, with vibrant shades that are also cruelty-free and vegan. The Everlasting Liquid Lipstick line from Kat Von D is one of the most well-known products from the company, besides the Shade & Light Contour palette, which is said to be a cult classic.

Prior to the release of these 10 new shades, the cosmetic company already offered 44 colors, and now they are offering these new liquid lipsticks as an exclusive on their website. While 44 shades mean there was already a wide variety of color options, by adding 10 more lipsticks to the line, it truly gives customers even more to love when it comes to the Kat Von D collection.

The addition of these new liquid lipsticks gives customers 10 more shade options that were not yet part of the overall collection. Plus, even with colors that are close to other shades in the line, there are still some very distinct colors that have been added to the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick collection.

This is not the first time that Kat Von D’s cosmetics has launched surprise products on their social media account, and as a company that often offers its customers new and innovative products, it makes sense that they would drop some exclusive liquid lipsticks for their fans to appreciate.

As fans of Kat Von D’s Everlasting Liquid Lipstick already know, these lipsticks are all long-lasting, heavily pigmented, creamy in texture, and offer a matte finish that is appreciated by many makeup lovers. By heading over to the company’s website, and in particular the lipstick’s page, one will find that the 10 new shades have already been added to the list of available colors.

While the new shades of Everlasting Liquid Lipstick from Kat Von D are certainly exciting for those who love makeup, fans of the company also know that there are plenty of new products yet to be released or even revealed yet. Every month, the company and its founder offer their followers something new to fall in love with, and besides these new lipstick shades, fans have the new Divine inspired collection to appreciate, as well as a new liquid eyeliner.