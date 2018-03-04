Man Arrested After 6-Month-Old Baby Ejected During Crash After Possible Car Chase In Harris County

A baby boy was thrown about 40 yards during a car crash on Henry Road.

A man in Harris County, Texas, was arrested on Friday in connection with a car crash that ejected a 6-month-old baby after a possible car chase. According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Mario Asis, 29, was allegedly arguing with a woman when a white Volvo approached with two occupants inside.

Recent reports indicated that the 21-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, called a relative to pick her up.

As she was reportedly trying to get into the passenger side of the vehicle, Asis continued to argue with her. When she finally managed to slip away, Asis apparently got into his black Audi and began chasing the Volvo down Henry Road, reaching high speeds until it lost control and went into a ditch before slamming into a tree.

When emergency medical services arrived at the scene, they found the woman partially ejected in the back window of the vehicle. She had to be extracted before being flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to CW39.

She is now listed in stable condition.

A 6-month-old baby boy, who was identified as the woman’s child, was found in his car seat about 40 yards from the crash site. He was also flown to the same hospital.

Baby thrown into front yard after being ejected during car crash in north Harris Countyhttps://t.co/xF8gBUNf16 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 2, 2018

The baby sustained a broken leg and head injuries, but he is expected to be okay. Officers say he is lucky to be alive after being ejected during the crash, thrown over a fence, and into someone’s front yard.

The identity of the person driving the Volvo was not released, but officers say that he suffered non-life threatening injuries during the car crash.

HCSO: Baby ejected from vehicle after car slams into tree https://t.co/AkgRs8YTbI pic.twitter.com/GiWaujWYUs — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 3, 2018

Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland stated that Asis was questioned after the crash on Henry Road, but at the time no charges were filed. It wasn’t until the following day that officers arrested Asis at his home in the 14000 block of Sellers Road after learning that he had three warrants for his arrest for “theft, evading and possession of a controlled substance.”

Asis was booked into the Harris County Jail, and he is now facing another criminal charge of injury to a child.