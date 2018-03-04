Matt Damon Might Be Chris Hemsworth’s Newest Neighbor, According To ‘Daily Mail’

Fans of both Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon may already be familiar with the fact that the two Hollywood stars are actually real-life friends. The two men have posted about sharing family vacations together, joked about their relationship, and Damon has even visited Australia with his family more than once in order to see the Hemsworths.

In the latest news about these Hollywood besties, it seems as if Chris Hemsworth may end up getting a new neighbor, as rumor has it that Matt Damon might be purchasing a home in the Byron Bay area as well.

According to the Daily Mail, the Australian coastal town, which is home to many A-listers already, such as Hemsworth and Simon Baker, might be adding Matt Damon to the list of residents. Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph has reported that the star of the Bourne Identity has already purchased a property which is said to be next door to Chris Hemsworth, his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children.

In 2014, when Hemsworth and Pataky made the decision to move to Australia in order to raise their family, they purchased their home for $7 million. Since then, Matt Damon has visited twice with his own family. The first time Damon and his family visited with the Hemsworths was last April, then Matt Damon returned for a New Year’s party.

With multiple visits to Australia in order to visit his friend, it makes sense that Damon might be interested in purchasing property in Byron Bay, especially after all of the social media posts that Chris Hemsworth has shared in order to show off the beauty of Australia, and his home in particular.

It seems that a local realtor in the Byron Bay area, who did not want their name shared, revealed that Matt Damon and his family had purchased a home next door to Hemsworth and his family because of how much he enjoyed his time with them. It seems that while there had been no listings made public for any neighboring properties, the agent believes that a private deal was ultimately reached.

Another agent in the Byron Bay area, Chris Blann, explained that he could not confirm any purchases made by Matt Damon because he believes in anonymity when it comes to his clients. However, he did say that it is very well known that Damon has been to visit Chris Hemsworth and his family in Byron Bay.

Based on recent listings in the Australian coastal town, it seems that only one Broken Head property has recently been sold. While there is no purchase price associated with the property, the home is described as a “sprawling abode that boasts an outdoor pool and stunning views.” Although this does not confirm that Matt Damon was the buyer, it does lend at least a little credibility to the idea that perhaps Chris Hemsworth does have a new neighbor.