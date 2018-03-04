WWE Rumors: Huge Pay-Per-View Coming To Australia’s The MCG This Year, According To ‘Fox Sports’

A major event could take place in front of a record crowd in Melbourne, per 'Fox Sports.'

The WWE superstars may be heading down under later this year as a huge pay-per-view is set to be hosted in Australia, Fox Sports and other sources have reported. If the event takes place it could be a record-setting spectacle with one of the largest audiences to attend a pay-per-view or sports event in general. The recent move of one of WWE’s planned pay-per-views seems to suggest the Australia event will take place on a particular date too. Here are the latest WWE rumors of a planned event for Melbourne, Australia, later this year.

A Fox Sports report cites an article from Herald Sun which is currently available to members only for reading. In their article, Fox Sports mentioned that the event is being planned for Melbourne Cricket Ground (The MCG) in Melbourne, Australia. A deal is expected to be signed by the Visit Victoria tourism group soon, and an official announcement will be made during WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, April 8.

If the event goes down, an estimated crowd of over 100,000 fans could be in attendance to witness the pay-per-view. The speculative date for when the event will be held is during the weekend of October 6 and 7 after WWE’s Hell in a Cell date was recently moved from October 1 to September 17. It’s believed that the WWE event in Australia will follow up the big AFL Grand Final being held there.

The Undertaker was mentioned as a potential draw for a WWE event planned for the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia this year. WWE

It’s mentioned that some major star power will be needed in order to sell this event and pack the venue. Some of the names already being mentioned include ring legends The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and recent WWE signee Ronda Rousey. So far, there have been no confirmed superstars for this event since the speculative date is so far off and WrestleMania 34 has yet to take place.

Still, if these WWE rumors prove to be true and an event takes place in Australia, it will be another coup for WWE in terms of gaining more worldwide exposure. The company has worked to bring in more international stars lately and is looking to feature Japanese superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka in major matches at WrestleMania 34. The company recently released one of their few Australia stars, Emma, but continues to scour the globe for new talent for the ring.

WWE has done live events in other countries before with England and Canada being the main locations for Raw and SmackDown shows recently. The WWE has also hosted a few pay-per-views in Canada, with Survivor Series 1997 among the most famous due to the “Montreal Screwjob” involving Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels in a match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Survivor Series returned to Canada in 2016 with Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar headlining the event. The first official Royal Rumble pay-per-view also took place in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Those were big successes for WWE and the various live tours overseas have also pointed to the popularity of WWE around the globe.

However, one of the biggest events took place in 1992 when WWE’s SummerSlam invaded Wembley Stadium in London, England. A crowd of 80,355 fans was reported for the event and is considered the fourth-largest live audience to attend a WWE event. If the WWE event takes place at The MCG in Australia and sells out, the 100,000 fans or so would rival WrestleMania 32 which had 101,763 fans in the venue.

Fans should expect to hear more about this pay-per-view taking place in the coming weeks, with WrestleMania 34 the potential date for the major announcement.