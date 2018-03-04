Jill Duggar Turns Focus On Baby Boys, As Husband Derick Dillard Brings Up Jazz Jennings Again On Twitter

Jill Duggar turns the spotlight on her baby boys as her husband mentions Jazz Jennings again.

The new season of Counting On is underway, but the Duggar family member that is causing the most drama is not even on the show. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, who were fired from the TLC show for his comments toward Jazz Jennings, are not backing down from their beliefs. However, the 26-year-old mother-of-two is doing her best to control the damage with her Instagram and baby boys.

Jill Duggar was one of the original members of Counting On. In fact, when the spin-off first premiered, it was called Jill & Jessa: Counting On, with the premise of the show being the two older Duggar girls eventually courting and having babies of their own. With Jinger, Joy-Anna, and Joseph getting married and expecting kids of their own, TLC quickly dropped the first three words of the series.

While Jessa Duggar remains one of the main narrators of the reality TV show, Jill Duggar is now nowhere to be seen. TLC decided to cut ties with the Dillards when her husband continuously posted tweets about Jazz Jennings, a star of another TLC show, I Am Jazz.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in ‘Counting On’ for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network,” the network said, according to New York Daily News.

No longer able to show off her growing family on the show, Jill Duggar took to Instagram to make sure that her die-hard fans are kept up-to-date with how they are doing. At first, she posted about Derick a lot, to the point where she even admitted that she does not have a special reason to be uploading his pictures.

Recently, the 29-year-old Dillard made the fans of Jazz Jennings angry again when he repeated the message about how TLC is using her.

No, I criticized the media’s use of kids again…like @TLC uses Jazz. My heart goes out to the victims, but all ideas should be heard, and subjected to criticism. Derick Dillard Slams Parkland Shooting Victims and Fans are Outraged – In Touch Weekly https://t.co/GcAiXImxeg — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) March 1, 2018

Since then, the 26-year-old Jinger has been posting mainly about her baby boys, Israel and Samuel. Considering that her eldest is almost 3, she decided to feature just how much he has grown.

She also posted about her youngest, who is not yet 1-year-old.

Love my #babies #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Feb 21, 2018 at 10:56am PST

Scenes from daily life, which includes bath time, also made it onto her Instagram.

#waterbabies #bathtime #israeldaviddillard #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Feb 19, 2018 at 6:41am PST

Jill Duggar now lives in northwestern Arkansas, after spending a year living abroad in Central America.