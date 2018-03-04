WWE News: Brock Lesnar Fights Kane In Match During WWE Chicago Event

'The Beast' appeared for a match against 'The Big Red Machine' in WWE's return to the United Center.

On Saturday night, a WWE Chicago event gave the crowd a quick glimpse of Brock Lesnar back in the ring which also led to some disappointment among fans. It wasn’t only the WWE’s first time in the United Center since the ’90s, but also the first time Lesnar has been in a match since this past January’s Royal Rumble. He’d have a familiar opponent, but a much quicker match than at the pay-per-view. The current WWE Universal Champion would take on the returning Kane in a match that didn’t quite meet crowd expectations. However, it continued the build-up for “The Beast” ahead of a big WrestleMania 34 showdown in a few weeks from now.

According to Wrestlezone‘s Twitter updates, Brock Lesnar defeated Kane in a mere 30 seconds after hitting him with the F5 finisher. The tweet went on to say that the Chicago crowd wasn’t too happy over how quickly the match lasted, as they may have expected a bit more action from Lesnar. However, it was Kane’s second night back in the ring, after he made his return last night at the WWE’s Kalamazoo event in Michigan. In that match, Kane went on to lose via powerslam to Braun Strowman, making Saturday his second-straight loss since returning to live events.

The reigning defending undisputed @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar and I fully intend to honor our contractual obligations and therefore will indeed appear LIVE at the @UnitedCenter this Saturday night in #Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Mc4VGuHcqZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 1, 2018

Several other matches had concluded ahead of Lesnar’s return to the ring against Kane, including his opponent Braun Strowman defeating Elias. “Woken” Matt Hardy also won his match after hitting the Twist of Fate on current rival Bray Wyatt. In another match, Mustafa Ali won a Fatal 4-Way against Cruiserweights Jack Gallagher, Lince Dorado, and Ariya Daivari. Also, there was a big eight-man tag matchup with The Club, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeating the team of The Revival and The Miztourage. Others scheduled for action included Alexa Bliss, John Cena, and Roman Reigns, the man who will take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

As WWE fans know, Brock Lesnar was a no-show during last week’s episode of WWE Raw which led to his WrestleMania opponent cutting a scathing promo on him. Roman Reigns would go on to call out Lesnar for failing to show up and reminded the fans that he is always there ready to go, while Lesnar just shows up sometimes. That particular promo is likely to lead to some interesting developments in the coming weeks as the build to WrestleMania continues.

The WWE Universal Championship will be on the line at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8, when Brock Lesnar will defend the title against Roman Reigns. Most fans are already expecting that Roman Reigns will finally claim the big title which he has yet to win during his career. As for Lesnar, he could very well be on his way back to fighting in the Octagon of the UFC.