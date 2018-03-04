Robert Pattinson And Ex-Fiance, FKA Twigs, Spotted In Hollywood In Time For Oscars 2018

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs increase their chance of running into each other this Oscar season.

The 2018 Oscars are just around the corner, which means that celebrities from all around the world are congregating in Hollywood. The fact that there also has been a lot of other award shows, like the Independent Spirit Awards, going on means that the city of Los Angeles is gearing up for a party that goes on for days. This also means that celebrity couples who had broken up, like Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs, are running a higher chance of running into each other.

Despite the fact that neither the Twilight actor, nor the British singer are nominated for an Oscar, they were both seen in Hollywood this past weekend. While the 31-year-old actor hoped to be nominated for his stellar performance in Good Time, he was looked over for an Oscar. Luckily, he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, which meant that he could join the festivities.

Right before the awards show, he was seen stepping out to “attend the WME Pre-Oscars Party on Friday night,” according to Just Jared. There was no formal attire needed and he was seen sporting his “casual” look, strolling in with “a denim blazer over a striped tee and jeans.”

He did not have much luck at the Independent Spirit Awards, losing Best Male Lead to Timothee Chalamet for his work in Call Me By Your Name.

Independent Spirit Awards: Timothee Chalamet, Janelle Monae, Robert Pattinson Round Out Presenters List https://t.co/ehuPPN9YYm pic.twitter.com/a7CaOlMgoM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 28, 2018

Coincidentally, his ex-fiance, FKA Twigs, was also seen out and about in Hollywood this weekend.

“FKA Twigs clearly won’t let the failed romance bring her down as she stepped out for a glamorous night out at the Chateau Marmot Hotel in West Hollywood,” reports Daily Mail. “Heading to party the night away on Thursday, the 30-year-old turned heads with her stunning green and black ensemble.”

FKA Twigs enjoys fun night out in Hollywood after split from Robert Pattinson https://t.co/6Ba1skNQY6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 2, 2018

Considering that she is not nominated for any awards in Hollywood this season, the reason for her trip to the U.S. is unclear.

The British couple decided to split in late 2017 after more than three years of being together. FKA Twigs was Robert’s first serious girlfriend after he parted ways with Kristen Stewart, who he met on the set of Twilight.

At first, there were reports of the actor not faring too well, and that he was “a crying mess,” according to Metro UK. But he quickly moved on, going on a solo beach vacation to Antigua, and rekindling old flames with Katy Perry.

“They were reportedly spotted kissing during a group dinner on Jan. 26 at Taix French Restaurant in Los Angeles,” reports Hollywood Life.

“They were making out,” an onlooker said.

Right now, Katy Perry is gearing up for a show in Santiago, Chile, on March 8, 2018.