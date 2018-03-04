Chelsea Houska’s Husband Shares Adorable Photo Of His ‘Date’ For The Father-Daughter Dance

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have a fairytale love story. Their journey together was captured on Teen Mom 2. The couple shares a 1-year-old son, Watson. Houska has an older daughter, Aubree, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind. DeBoer has always treated Aubree like his own, doing all of the typical family things.

Cole DeBoer shared an adorable photo of Aubree from dinner before the two hit a recent father-daughter dance. This is not the first time the two attended this event, it is actually the third. DeBoer actually stepped in the first year when Aubree’s father failed to show up. This was documented on a past season of Teen Mom 2 and made headlines for weeks. Cole has been the man Chelsea Houska has always wanted for her daughter, and now, he is taking pride as he helps her raise Aubree.

Things between Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind aren’t great. It has been a battle from the beginning to get him to be involved in Aubree’s life. There have been plenty of criminal incidents that have raised Houska’s suspicions, and most recently, Aubree was only seeing Lind’s parents for the most part. It has not been the fairytale that Chelsea had hoped for with Adam, but she has finally found the love of her life with Cole DeBoer.

Filming for Teen Mom 2 has been happening for a few months now. It is likely that the events leading to the father-daughter dance were filmed as they have been on seasons prior. Aubree appears to adore Cole DeBoer, and he is good with the little girl. Watching the show gives an inside look for fans who have commented on the beautiful relationship between the two. Chelsea Houska never pushed DeBoer to step up; he did it all on his own.

When Cole DeBoer stepped up and stood in when Adam Lind stood up Aubree, he won the hearts of Teen Mom 2 fans everywhere. Chelsea Houska has been more private about her relationship and marriage now, but the family fun that is shared on social media is appreciated by viewers. This is one story that has a happy ending.