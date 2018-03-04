NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks’ Earl Thomas Trade Could Bring First-Round Draft Pick, According To ‘Seattle Times’

' The Seattle Times' is suggesting that the free safety may be worth a first-round pick and a late-round pick in a trade.

With NFL trade rumors surrounding members of the Seattle Seahawks, it’s being suggested that free safety Earl Thomas could be worth an exchange for draft picks, says the Seattle Times. It’s been previously said that Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman, and Kam Chancellor could all be on the move with the “Legion of Boom” getting deconstructed. Earl Thomas has made comments before about lack of a contract extension and the Seahawks getting rid of him. In addition, a recent lack of comments by head coach Pete Caroll involving the Earl Thomas situation point to the fact that the team may be close to rebuilding. If that’s the case, trading Earl Thomas for draft picks could be in the works and one source believes it could be some valuable picks coming back.

Bob Condotta of Seattle Times recently reported that the Seahawks will prefer making a trade for NFL Draft picks when it comes to Earl Thomas, due to their salary cap situation. Condotta goes on to say that a source at the NFL Combine indicated the Seahawks would be able to trade Thomas for a first-round pick in addition to a mid-round pick, which could ultimately be in the fourth round. Previously, a report had suggested that Thomas would net Seattle several picks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, but clearly, his value could be perceived much higher if other sources connected to the NFL believe so.

What does the future hold for Earl Thomas and the Seahawks? Thomas: "Money talks." https://t.co/237HsENvw7 pic.twitter.com/TNRiTtupFK — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2018

There are several teams mentioned as possible candidates to make such a trade with the Seahawks. Among them are the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s argued that the Panthers just released Kurt Coleman and the Steelers are expected to cut Mike Mitchell to get rid of his $8.1 million cap hit. The Raiders may not re-sign Reggie Nelson, giving them a need for Thomas. In addition, the Houston Texans are a team that is already considered in need of strong talent at Thomas’ position.

All of the aforementioned teams could offer the draft pick asset(s) that would make a trade work, although Houston would have to give future picks. The Texans won’t have a first-round pick this draft but have their first and two second-round picks in 2019. Otherwise, the Steelers, Panthers, and Raiders each have at least their first-round picks this NFL Draft to offer in a deal for Thomas.

It’s mentioned that Earl Thomas is easily the Seahawks’ best player right now, making a trade involving him a rarity for the Seahawks. Thomas has made it to six Pro Bowls in eight seasons. He trails other Seahawks in terms of their number of Pro Bowls and those are Hall of Fame players Steve Largent, Cortez Kennedy, and Walter Jones.

An Earl Thomas trade at this point in his career is said to be comparable to when the team dealt receiver Joey Galloway to the Dallas Cowboys for two first-round picks. Ironically, Thomas made comments several months ago regarding how much he’d love to play for the Cowboys should the Seahawks “kick him to the curb.” He not only grew up as a Cowboys fan but is also good friends with Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.

For now, the NFL trade rumors will continue as there are some fans wanting to get value for Thomas while he’s still valuable, and others who believe the best move is to simply sign him for several more years as the team could still possibly contend. It will be a gamble if the team offers him for draft picks, as it’s never a sure thing that the value being brought back will replace what was lost. The debate over keeping him or moving on will only continue until some sort of resolution comes to the Earl Thomas situation with the Seattle Seahawks.