Kylie Jenner Shares First Close-Up Images Of Daughter, Stormi Webster, In A Snapchat Video

This is the first time the public has seen the infant's face unobstructed.

Kylie Jenner may have kept her pregnancy secret for the entire nine months, but now that she’s given birth, she is gradually sharing bits of her life on social media once again. The reality star stated that she hadn’t kept the fact that she was expecting hidden in order to sell photos of her baby, but instead to keep the stress of paparazzi and speculations from getting to her unborn daughter.

Since giving birth to Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, Kylie has begun to share pieces of her personal life once again. She shared a photo of her daughter a few days after her birth, with her child’s hand in the foreground and the side of her face in the background. Kylie also recently shared photos of her holding baby Stormi as she posed outside of her California home.

Just a few hours ago, the young mom decided to finally release a close-up photo of baby Stormi’s face. Previously, she has told fans that she looks a lot like her when she was a baby. Now, they can decide for themselves. The short video of Stormi was captured by TMZ and placed on their website. It can be viewed here.

Kylie Jenner has caught a lot of heat for not only getting pregnant so young, but also for some of her beauty habits. As Inquisitr previously reported, many have questioned why Kylie has such long nails if she’s taking care of a baby daily. Some have stated that she’s likely not taking care of her baby, but instead most probably has nannies and assistants doing the dirty work.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Kylie Jenner has expressed that she has wanted to be a mother since she was very young, and therefore is really excited to have her daughter. It is unclear if Kylie Jenner is living at her mother’s house or her own house full-time, but it seems that she and the baby’s father, rapper Travis Scott, are not currently living together.

It has been speculated that things between the pair have been rocky, but Kylie Jenner recently showed 443 roses that he sent her to represent the time that their daughter was born. Stormi entered the world at 4:43 p.m.