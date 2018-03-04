Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Wants Dez Bryant On Team Next Season, According To ‘ESPN’

The Cowboys owner made it clear that the goal is to work things out with their receiver, according to 'ESPN.'

There have been Dallas Cowboys rumors suggesting Dez Bryant may not be part of the team next season, but Jerry Jones is saying otherwise, according to ESPN. The owner recently gave some thoughts about the situation in which some have suggested that the Cowboys receiver might need to take a pay cut. While that still seems like it might be necessary, Jones is making it clear that he still wants Bryant on the team in 2018, and that there will be a meeting to resolve things.

ESPN‘s Todd Archer reported on Saturday that the owner and general manager spoke about Bryant at the NFL scouting combine, saying they still want their wide receiver next season. When speaking about the contract situation that will need to be resolved for Bryant, Jones said a meeting will happen “probably in the immediate future.” Still, the Cowboys owner made it quite clear that he believes Dez Bryant is the No. 1 wide receiver.

While the situation with Dez’s salary doesn’t need immediate resolution, it’s being said a pay cut would help the team keep Bryant on board and also allow them to be more active in free agency. However, if the two sides can’t seem to agree on the salary issues, then it may mean a release for Bryant. If the Cowboys can designate Bryant as a post-June 1 cut, it results in a savings of up to $12.5 million for the team.

.@DezBryant is now the fourth Cowboys player in team history to record at least 10 receiving touchdowns over 50 yards. #DALvsNYG ???? https://t.co/C5kfERxddU pic.twitter.com/AvA6xwnwVs — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 11, 2017

Jones elaborated on the situation as far as getting the salary resolved.

“We have addressed guys in the prime of their careers’ contract[s] before. We have made adjustments in their contracts. We continue to look for ways to improve your value on your roster. But Dez has a history with me on the Cowboys of working with his money. He is not the only one that that’s happened.”

The 29-year-old veteran is entering his ninth season in the league after a season in which he had 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, he’s racked up 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. Still, there are those analysts and fans who believe it may be best to move on from Dez Bryant in favor of new options to help the Cowboys continue to contend under younger stars, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Jerry Jones spoke at length about Dez Bryant's future with the #DallasCowboys. More ➡️ https://t.co/pJdiANS1xT pic.twitter.com/1xnoR90Ms2 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 4, 2018

For now, Jerry Jones still seems to feel that Bryant is a necessary piece of the puzzle, but it remains to be seen if the team can get him to agree to keep playing in Dallas for less money.