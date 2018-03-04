Kate Middleton Is Not Planning Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Middleton was not involved in choosing Markle's wedding dress either

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is getting closer with each passing day and the tabloids seem to be going into overdrive in response. One of the most recent pieces of royal wedding speculation was published by OK! Magazine in which they they claimed that Kate Middleton has a pivotal role in planning the wedding, and has even had a hand in picking her bridal gown.

But Gossip Cop (GC) is on the case and they claim that the story is fake news. As GC notes, OK! claims that Meghan is heavily “leaning” on Kate Middleton to help her make her dream wedding a reality.

“Knowing how overwhelming a royal wedding can be, [Middleton] decided to jump in headfirst to help,” said OK!’s alleged royal insider. Apparently, the Duchess of Cambridge is offering “input wherever needed, from what to serve at dinner to the all-important white dress.” That “input” allegedly includes meeting with the royal chef to choose the wedding menu and introducing Markle to Sarah Burton, the designer behind the Alexander McQueen gown that Middleton wore to her own wedding in 2011.

But, as Gossip Cop contends, there are actual royal event planners who are responsible for putting together all of the elements of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. It’s easy to imagine that Kate Middleton could be offering some advice at times since she’s been through this experience before. But she has her own roles/duties in the royal family, plus two kids to take care of. She’s also getting ready to have a third baby, so it’s hard to believe that she is taking on so much responsibility in planning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

OK! has even put a photo on their cover of Meghan Markle in a wedding gown to sell the story. But that’s from a scene in Suits, the TV show that helped make Meghan famous.

As for the actual wedding preparations, Kensington Palace has announced that Harry and Meghan will invite 2,000 commoners to the wedding. Half of the invites will be given to men and women chosen by Queen Elizabeth II’s lord lieutenants. The other’s will be sent to people who are involved in charities that Prince Harry and Markle have a close association too, The Guardian reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.