Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Toned Body In Bikini And Crop Top In Latest Instagram Pictures

Fans cannot get over how good the hot mama looks.

She may be a mother to six children but that has definitely not stopped Kim Zolciak-Biermann from showing off her toned body to her army of Instagram followers.

Earlier this week, Kim came under fire after fans learned that she gifted her 21-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, a gun. According to the Inquisitr, Biermann received a lot of backlash on social media after choosing to give her daughter a potentially dangerous gift, especially since she didn’t ask for one.

But the 39-year-old didn’t seem to let the comments against her bug her as she has continued to use her Instagram page as usual. Just two days ago, the reality TV star shared a selfie of herself at the beach in a white and red bikini. In the picture, her hair is blowing in the wind as she puts her hand near her cheek and puckers her lips for the photo.

In the caption of the picture, Biermann called that beach setting her “happy” place, though she didn’t reveal to fans where she was. Kim’s nearly 3 million Instagram followers immediately went to the photo to comment on Kim’s fit body as her toned abs were visible in the picture.

“It’s unbelievable you have 6 children, you look amazing!”

“I wish my body looked like yours!! One beautiful woman,” another fan commented.

In all, the bikini picture gained Kim over 27,000 likes as well as over 300 comments. Biermann’s daughter, Ariana, even commented on the picture, calling her mom the “prettiest” person that she knows. In response, Kim told Ariana that she was “far” prettier.

My happy place???? A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 1, 2018 at 12:55pm PST

But she didn’t stop there. Just one day later, Kim shared another photo of her tight tummy. This time, Biermann was not rocking a bikini but instead opted for a black crop top as she lays down to receive a facial procedure. In the picture, Kim shows fans a non-invasive way to both lift and tighten skin without plastic surgery.

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 2, 2018 at 8:33am PST

Like her other photo, fans couldn’t get over how amazing Biermann looks for being 39 years old.

“You are flawless.”

Though the post did not get quite as much activity as her bikini post, it still did gain an impressive 16,000-plus likes as well as 498 comments and counting. Clearly, Kim’s fans absolutely adore her.

We’re sure that it’s only a matter of time before her next, captivating post.