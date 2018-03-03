MacBook Air Could Make A Comeback

The MacBook Air was thought to be dead in the dust.

The MacBook Air was one of the most groundbreaking laptops of the past decade. However, with the 12-inch MacBook as well as the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros becoming dangerously (in a good way according to some) thin, many thought the MacBook Air was no longer needed. However, that may not be the case. According to Mac Rumors, a cheaper version of the Air could arrive in the 2nd quarter of 2018.

The article notes that KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been very accurate many times, claims that Apple will bring the Air back from the dead. Mac Rumors also notes that some improvements could include an improved processor, an improved GPU, and an improved display. There could also be some USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports added.

Unfortunately, many commenters after the article aren’t very impressed.

“Since Steve passed the MacBook range has become increasingly confused and lacking any clear strategy,” says Shaun.

“I look forward to the 1995 era specs they plan to put in it,” jokes Macsrcool1234.

However, there are some on Twitter who are a little more supportive.

I have always wondered why they didn't do this earlier, because depending on the price, it could potentially put @microsoft out of PC business. — NAVEEN S (@mutant8888) March 3, 2018

I'm not rating the chances that this rumor is true, but it would be neat if the MacBook Air lived on. https://t.co/jR7vBxwTuC — Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) March 3, 2018

One thing that can be agreed upon is that Apple’s MacBook Pro has taken a hit in reputation. The MacBook Pro has always been known as the device that can replace a desktop. However, many think Apple made too many sacrifices with the current 13-inch and 15-inch Pro devices, including David Gewirtz of ZDNet. However he believes that in the context of sales numbers, it’s hard to find fault with Apple’s “design-first” strategy.

Many think the 2017 MacBook Pro simply isn’t powerful enough to be called a ‘Pro.’ Daryl Deino

Recently, Microsoft used the disappointment of the new MacBook Pros as part of their PR campaign for the release of the Surface Book 2. As Mac Rumors recently reported, Microsoft said that their trade-in program for MacBook devices was their best ever, and a lot of that has to do with the disappointment of the new MacBook Pro among professionals. In fact, Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 has been called a “MacBook Pro killer” by many reviewers.

It’s quite possible that the new MacBook Air units will just be updated 2017 MacBook Pros. Then, at the end of the year, Apple could very well come out with the MacBook Pro that consumers and professionals have been asking for since 2015.