NFL Rumors: Bears, Dolphins Discussing Jarvis Landry For Jordan Howard Trade Per ‘NBC Sports’

The Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears are ready to make a huge splash right before the 2018 NFL Draft. According to NBC Sports Chicago, the Bears and Dolphins are discussing a possible trade to send wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Bears for running back Jordan Howard.

According to sources, the deal will also include the Dolphins sending the Bears a third-round pick and a swap of the Dolphins No. 11 pick for the Bears’ No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Dolphins hit Landry with the franchise tag but still gave him permission to seek out trades earlier this week. In Chicago, new coach Matt Nagy approved of Howard, saying the Bears can make the playoffs. However, he’s also concerned about his shortcomings as a receiver out the backfield.

In 2017, Howard led the Bears with 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns on 276 carries. Howard is a tough runner but he may not fit the scheme Nagy wishes to use. On the receiving side, the Bears were led by Kendall Wright with 59 receptions for 614 yards and one touchdown.

Landry is the top wideout for the Dolphins in 2017 with 112 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. What’s interesting is that if this deal does go through, the Dolphins will once again have a crowded backfield with Kenyan Drake and Jordan Howard. Just last season, the Dolphins traded their leading rusher Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles, who became the champions of Super Bowl LII.

Gary Landers / AP Images

The Bears are looking for more playmakers to help the growth of Mitch Trubisky who passed for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 starts. With Nagy coming to the Bears as a member of Andy Reid’s staff from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears would like to have a running back who can catch the ball. Howard, for all his speed and power, only registered 23 receptions for 125 yards on 32 targets last season.

There has been plenty of rumors swirling about the future of Landry and it may seem that a deal could be done to send him to the Windy City. With this move, the Bears could look to fill other areas of concern in the 2018 NFL Draft with Landry onboard.