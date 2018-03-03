‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Beds Hope – Surprise Pregnancy Leaves Liam A Double Daddy

A 'B&B' twist is coming that could mean Liam turns his back on Steffy forever.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next two weeks indicate that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) rethinks her decision to support Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) efforts to reunite with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hope was trying her best to honor the fact that Steffy is carrying Liam’s baby, but when new facts come to light, Hope changes her mind. Liam is warming up to Hope, and when they fall into bed, things take a surprising turn that changes both their lives.

Bill Proposes, Hope Blames Steffy

On Monday, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) tries to convince Steffy to reconsider his proposal. Bill won’t take no for an answer, but Steffy finally convinces him to leave. She made a yummy vegetarian dinner for Liam and is terrified that he’ll see his dad there and think the worst. That’s always a possibility. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Steffy tells Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about Bill proposing to her.

Ridge explodes and heads to Bill’s place to confront his nemesis. Bill is unrepentant and knocks down Ridge to show the dressmaker that he’s tougher and stronger. Ridge leaves angry and confides in Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) at Forrester Creations. New B&B spoilers from CBS promo photos show that Ridge rants to Brooke about Bill’s proposal and that could be when Hope learns that Bill was at the beach house and trying to make Steffy his wife.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope gives Brooke an unexpected answer to her burning question about Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yymuz8DInj pic.twitter.com/nddyuGJ7hd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 6, 2018

Hope Tells Liam About Proposal

One of Steffy’s excuses to Liam and Hope has been that sleeping with Bill was a mistake and a one-time thing. But since Bill is pursuing Steffy, Hope thinks there’s more to it. When she tells Liam about his dad proposing to his wife, Liam will assume the worst too. Liam is only interested in the baby and is leaning towards Hope and this could top him over the edge. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Steffy didn’t welcome Bill’s proposal.

Not only that, but Steffy worried it could cost her Liam and she could be right. When Liam finds out that Bill is still pursuing Steffy, he’ll warm up to Hope, and when Hope decides she can’t turn away from her growing feelings from Liam, things explode. Liam has been hurting since Steffy cheated and he already served her with annulment papers. B&B recaps remind that Liam told Hope that he and Steffy were done and her signing the papers is just a “technicality.”

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy gets jealous when she realizes Liam has arrived at Forrester to see Hope, not her. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/mO6DbvZRxY pic.twitter.com/mWdhKyxsbL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 2, 2018

Hope Pregnant Soon?

Daytime Confidential reports that Hope doubts that Liam can make Steffy happy. So, when Liam makes a move to kiss her, Hope responds and years of frustration fall away. Liam and Hope both believe his marriage is crushed beyond repair, so there’s no reason they can’t be together. Hope comforts Liam and that leads to the bedroom. Hope and Liam make love and if they’re not careful, Hope could wind up pregnant.

Hope hasn’t been dating for a while and might not be on birth control. Plus, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal this will be spontaneous rather than planned, so they won’t worry about protection. If Hope turns up pregnant, Steffy will be enraged. Plus, there are swirling spoilers and rumors that after Bill is shot, he makes a deathbed confession about the paternity of Steffy’s baby. If Steffy’s baby is Bill’s and Hope gets pregnant by Liam, nothing will ever be the same.

Check out the Bold spoilers for the week of March 5, how Quinn hopes to stop the Watie wedding, and why Bill tells the cops that Ridge shot him. Get a look at Don Diamont's sexy partner for Ballando con le Stelle, Italy's Dancing with the Stars.