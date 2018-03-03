Watch Nuggets Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

Cleveland continues to try to gain their composure as they host Denver on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, NBA fans have many games to choose from including the Nuggets vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised matchup. Cleveland has now lost two-straight games after recently dropping a home contest against Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. Now they’ll try to bounce back as they host a Denver team contending for the playoffs. Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Nuggets vs. Cavs live streaming online.

As reported by NBA.com ahead of tonight’s matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-25) will have guard J.R. Smith back in the lineup. The veteran player was suspended for one game after “conduct detrimental to the team” which involved him throwing soup at an assistant coach. When asked if he could share any details on the incident, the Cavs guard didn’t provide many details, so it appears it could be back to business for Smith and the team. They’ve now lost two-straight, including Thursday night’s home game where they hosted Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Odds Shark website reported in their odds consensus, that the Denver Nuggets come into tonight’s game with a 34-28 record overall and a 28-31-3 against the spread record. They’ll be underdogs of 4.5 points on the road tonight against a struggling Cleveland team. Denver is also priced +164 to +170 on the moneyline with the Cavs at -200 at several sportsbooks. The points total that over/under bettors will look at is currently at 227.5 points for the complete game.

The trends show that Denver is just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games, 3-7 straight up in their last 10 road games, and 2-5-1 against the spread the last eight times they played against the Cavaliers. Cleveland holds a 6-4 record straight up in their last 10 meetings with the Nuggets. For the over/under, the “over” has hit in four of five previous road games for Denver when playing the Cavs.

The latest Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live television coverage for this matchup will be presented on several networks. For the Cleveland area viewers, the Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel is the one to watch. In Denver and their coverage areas, fans can watch on the Altitude channel. Viewers in Canadian regions may be able to see the game live on NBA TV Canada. All other regions will need to have an NBA League Pass subscription in order to watch on live television.

To watch the Nuggets vs. Cavs live streaming online coverage, fans with Fox Sports coverage can log into the Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps. There is currently no official Altitude live streaming option on their website, but many cable and satellite providers have features where their customers can log in and watch channels online. It’s best to check the specific provider for more details. All other regions can purchase the game via NBA League Pass, or buy a season subscription for either team or all teams. Visit the NBA League Pass website for more details on how to purchase a subscription.