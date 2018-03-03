This USB Adapter Lets You Play The Nintendo Switch With A PS4 Controller, According To ‘The Verge’

The USB adapter allows the use of other wireless controllers with the Nintendo Switch.

The 8Bitdo wireless USB Adapter lets you play video games on any device using a PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4 controller. According to The Verge, the tiny USB adapter allows you to use other wireless controllers with the Nintendo Switch. The USB adapter supports both the DualShock 3 and DualShock 4 controllers. It also supports the Wii remote, Wii U Pro Controller and the Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller.

According to 8Bitdo, the manufacturer of the device, the USB adapter also supports Windows, Mac, Android TV, Raspberry Pi, and Retrofreak Devices. This means it supports almost all the popular gaming systems across various platforms. The USB device looks like a regular USB storage device, except for the Super Mario inspired bricks design, according to The Verge.

Gamers can use virtually any wireless controller with a variety of systems because of the 8Bitdo USB adapter. The compatibility of the adapter with various devices makes it an essential gaming accessory. The USB adapter does not just let you use a PS3 or PS4 controller with the Nintendo Switch, but it enables you to use any wireless controller across various devices. The 8Bitdo Wireless USB Adapter is available on Amazon for $19.99.

The company also makes wireless controllers for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Family Com classic edition. Another exciting product from the company is the 8Bitdo Zero which claims to be “the world’s tiniest and most powerful full-sized wireless Bluetooth game controller.” The tiny controller is compatible with Windows 7 and above, Android 4.0 and above and MacOS 10.7 and above.

8Bitdo’s newest USB adapter lets you pair a PS4 controller to a Switch https://t.co/EQcbmFKZ4B pic.twitter.com/BEQZBV96Nm — Polygon (@Polygon) March 2, 2018

The 8Bitdo wireless USB Adapter gives users more options in the use of controllers across platforms. However, there is no information if it supports Microsoft’s Xbox controllers. The Xbox One controller is only compatible with PC’s running Windows. Madcatz tried to make genuinely versatile cross-platform controllers nine years ago, according to CinemaBlend. The PS1000 Dual Analog GamePad and the PS2700 Rumble GamePad from Madcatz were, however, only compatible with the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PC.

With the 8Bitdo USB Adapter you can use your PS4 controller on your switch…with motion controls. pic.twitter.com/I3bLm3D5Su — 8bitdo (@8bitdo) March 3, 2018

However, 8Bitdo’s wireless USB adapter offers a more robust and functional alternative. The Dual Shock 4 controller can be an added controller or the primary gaming controller on the Switch. Gaming enthusiast will be curious how well Zelda plays using the adapter and a PS4 controller. According to Polygon, “the prospect of using the familiar and comfortable DualShock controllers on more robust Switch games, especially fighting games, is exciting news.”