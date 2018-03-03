‘Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers Confirmed After Hulu Posts Key Arie Luyendyk Jr. Scenes Early

A clip posted over the weekend on Hulu confirms previous 'Bachelor' spoilers about Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s final rose ceremony pick.

The finale of ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season with Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose ceremony doesn’t air until Monday, March 5, but a clip posted on Saturday on Hulu spoiled a key detail about how the season wraps. What did the video show and does it sync with the previous Bachelor spoilers that have been shared by gossip king Reality Steve and other outlets?

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve reported that Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose went to Becca Kufrin over Lauren Burnham. Additional Bachelor spoilers have teased that the final rose ceremony, and the engagement that comes out of it, isn’t the end of the story in Season 22 and some intense drama will reportedly play out during Monday and Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose” specials.

On Saturday morning, Reality Steve revealed that Hulu had posted a clip that showed the proposal in Peru. It would be a surprise if Hulu didn’t pull the clip once they realize what happened, but it remained up for a while after Steve’s big Bachelor spoiler tweet.

The clip in question is a Peru travel guide segment that is about five minutes long and it shows tidbits from Arie’s last dates with Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin. However, toward the end, it also shows major Bachelor spoilers with Luyendyk getting down on bended knee and proposing to Kufrin. The segment shows Becca accepting, and Arie placing a gorgeous engagement ring on her finger.

(MAJOR SPOILER): In case there were STILL doubters as to what happened in Peru, thanks to Hulu for spoiling it this morning pic.twitter.com/IQ6g0l49jL — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 3, 2018

Both Reality Steve and some of his followers quickly took screenshots of the key scene with the Bachelor spoilers that confirmed the existing teasers, anticipating that Hulu or ABC would catch up to the mistake and get the video yanked. Of course, seeing how Luyendyk’s final rose ceremony in Peru ended reportedly doesn’t tell the whole story about Arie’s journey to find love.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve revealed a major bombshell in mid-January and additional outlets have seemingly confirmed the jaw-dropping shocker that is on the way involving Arie, Becca, and Lauren. People will definitely be talking about this season ending and it’ll be interesting to see how Arie’s relationship weathers the anticipated storm.

Tune in to ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 finale airing on Monday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 6, to see Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final dates with Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin, the rose ceremony and proposal, and the two-part “After the Final Rose” special that is said to turn everything upside down.

Will the Bachelor spoilers play out as Reality Steve has detailed? All signs point toward that being the case, but viewers will be anxious to tune in and see it all for themselves.