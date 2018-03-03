‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor’s Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright Debuts Blonde Hair On Instagram [Photo, Video]

Brittany Cartwright just got a makeover and her fans love it.

Brittany Cartwright is now a blonde.

As her relationship drama with boyfriend Jax Taylor continues to play out on Vanderpump Rules, Cartwright has debuted a new look with fans on Instagram and judging by the response, the majority of her online audience loves her new blonde highlights.

On March 2, Cartwright shared a photo of her recently dyed and very long locks.

“LOVE it!! Beyond gorgeous. Of course you always are though,” one person wrote in response to the pic.

“Wow You look absolutely stunning! LOVE IT!” added another.

Cartwright also shared another photo of her hair, but due to the lighting of the image, her blonde highlights weren’t as visible.

For the majority of the time fans have known Cartwright, she’s been sporting dark blonde hair. However, in throwback photos of the longtime reality star, she’s been seen with bright blonde hair.

Brittany Cartwright has been starring on Vanderpump Rules since Season 4 when she moved from her home in Kentucky and traveled to Los Angeles to move in with Jax Taylor. Since then, the couple has been chronicling their relationship journey with their fans and followers on the Bravo TV reality series, and their spinoff show Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which is set in Cartwright’s hometown.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Mar 2, 2018 at 1:25pm PST

Around the time Cartwright debuted her new look to fans, her hairstylist, Bradley Leake, shared a video of the coloring process.

A post shared by Bradley Leake (@hairbybradleyleake) on Mar 2, 2018 at 8:49pm PST

Although Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor went through some seriously hard times last year after he admitted to having an affair with Faith Stowers, the couple appears to be on good terms at the moment as they prepare to reunite for the taping of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special.

While Cartwright has avoided a lot of the backlash she’s been facing for her decision to take Taylor back, she will likely be forced to deal with his wrongdoings later this month when she and her co-stars film the upcoming special.

To see more of Brittany Cartwright and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

A second season of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky has not yet been confirmed.