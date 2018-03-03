Pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Granted Restraining Order Against Ex; ‘The Blast’ Reveals The Details

The actress and reality star's former boyfriend reportedly stalked her and stole her undergarments.

Pregnant Vanderpump Rules alumna Vail Bloom recently filed a restraining order request against former boyfriend Hayes Stuppy, claiming the man’s disturbing behavior has caused her stress and other physical issues.

According to a new report, Bloom has obtained a restraining order against Stuppy after claiming the man she once dated showed up to her home numerous times and sent her more than 200 unwanted emails.

In January, Stuppy “found & followed me while shopping in Beverly Hills, and left a signed note on my car to let me know,” Bloom wrote in court documents revealed by The Blast on March 2. Stuppy then reportedly “stole my bra and underwear” and refused to return them before ultimately destroying the items.

According to Bloom’s court filing, Stuppy informed her, via email, that he was able to get her address from Agent Provocateur, a popular underwear and lingerie company, while attempting to place an order for her that had already been placed. As expected, Bloom was quite upset to learn that the company had given out her address to Stuppy but according to Stuppy, he told the people working at Agent Provocateur that he lied and told them he was her assistant.

Bloom went on to say in her filing that because she is due to give birth to her first child this July, she is concerned that the stress from Stuppy’s alleged harassment could negatively affect her pregnancy. Bloom also listed her unborn child in her restraining order, claiming her daughter is also in need of protection from Stuppy.

After Bloom’s restraining order request was granted, Stuppy was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Bloom until their hearing later this month.

A post shared by vailbloom (@vailbloom) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

While Bloom’s baby daddy has not yet been identified, she has been linked to actor Chris Pine on and off for nearly three years.

Bloom joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during its third season after being hired by Lisa Vanderpump to work at her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR Restaurant. The following year, as Bloom left the restaurant to focus on her acting career, Lala Kent filled the empty space she left on the show and at the host stand of the venue.

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.