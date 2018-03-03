Who Is ‘Counting On’ Star Jeremy Vuolo? Surprising Facts About Jinger Duggar’s Husband

Even though fans may know a lot about Jinger Duggar, there are a few things about Vuolo that may surprise you.

With 19 kids, courtships, weddings, and new babies, there are a lot of Counting On stars to keep up within the large Duggar family, so it can be difficult to stay up-to-date on everything going on. In case you missed it, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are currently expecting their first child. And, even though fans may know a lot about the 24-year-old mom-to-be, there are a few things about Vuolo that may surprise you.

According to Romper, Duggar and Vuolo got married in November 2016, but unlike all of her other married siblings, they waited more than a year to get pregnant. And now with a baby on the way, the soon-to-be dad has piqued the interest of fans.

Vuolo is a former professional soccer player who played in high school and at Syracuse University – where he was team MVP his senior year – before going pro with the San Antonio Scorpions of the North American Soccer League in 2013.

He re-signed with the team a year later after completing a missionary trip to the Philippines.

But even though he enjoyed soccer, he wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a pastor, and in late 2014 he got the opportunity to oversee a small church in Laredo, Texas. He took the opportunity and is now serving as an ordained minister at Grace Community Church.

Vuolo later met his wife Jinger through her sister and brother-in-law Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. When the couple ended up at Vuolo’s house for a Bible study, the three ended up becoming friends. Later, he went to Arkansas to visit the Seewald’s and got the chance to meet Jinger and get to know her better.

Even though he is now a pastor, he did make his share of mistakes in the past. Back in 2008, police arrested him for harassing an officer, and he eventually paid $250 in fines for his crime.

He has also admitted to drinking and partying a lot in college and says his “sin” continued to put his life in a downward spiral. He credits the Lord’s mercy with sparing him from living a destructive and selfish life.

Vuolo revealed that in 2013 he got the opportunity to live with a pastor and his family, and it was during that time that he went through great spiritual growth and maturity in the word of God.

The avid reader marches to his own beat instead of following traditional Duggar rules, and a source close to the couple say that they are definitely “their own people.”

The Vuolo’s have their own set of beliefs and aren’t clones of her family, but that isn’t an attack on the Duggars. Instead, her family doesn’t mind and are thrilled that they have pushed out on their own.

You can find out more about Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on new episodes of Counting On Monday nights on TLC.