WWE News: Original Plans For The ‘Mixed Match Challenge’ Revealed

The Mixed Match Challenge was created by WWE to explore the social media outlet of Facebook. Using their Facebook Watch live stream, a list of strange bedfellow teams were formed to represent a specific charity. In the format of a tournament, the male and female pairs compete against each other every week until the week of WrestleMania 34.

For the most part, it is single elimination, with the exception of the second chance team voted by the fans. As seen by the fans, there has not been any specific storylines developed from this tournament, especially since there are many teams which include a face and heel. Some of these teams include Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, The Miz and Asuka, Elias and Bayley, Goldust and Mandy Rose, and Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch.

Despite the WWE Universe witnessing the Mixed Match Challenge, which appears to be a separate attraction outside from normal WWE programming, it has been reported that there was an original plan for the tournament finals to develop into a storyline. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan was for the finals to be Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss competing against The Miz and Asuka. Since WrestleMania is the Sunday following the Mixed Match Challenge, this match would lead to an Intercontinental Championship match between Miz and Strowman.

While this was reportedly the original plan, the direction has appeared to change. As seen on Raw, both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor pinned The Miz, which gives both competitors an inside track to competing for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34. Right now, it is being speculated that Strowman is being put on reserve as more information is being released regarding Roman Reigns’ possible involvement in the steroid distribution involvement ringleader Richard Rodriguez, who is now jailed for being caught.

For the past few weeks, Strowman has been involved in a feud with Elias, which led on one segment to Elias being smashed in the back by Strowman with a stand-up bass guitar. Their feud has continued on Raw and could go to WrestleMania if Reigns is not penalized for this current information released by Richard Rodriguez and Jon Bravo. Moreover, there is also a chance that he and Elias could be added to the IC title match to make it a five-way.