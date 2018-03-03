Is ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Getting Canceled? Margaret Josephs Tells All Ahead Of Season 9

Margaret Josephs has confirmed that she and her co-stars are not yet filming Season 9. What gives?

Why haven’t the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey started filming the upcoming ninth season of their Bravo TV reality show?

For the past several weeks, rumors have been swirling in regards to the series’ possible cancelation. However, during a recent appearance on The Dominick Nati Show, cast member Margaret Josephs shut down claims that her show was getting canceled and assured fans that she and her co-stars were “definitely” returning.

“[The Real Housewives of New Jersey] is not in jeopardy of being cancelled, but we have not started filming yet,” Josephs explained to host Dominick Nati, via a report by Pop Culture on March 1.

Josephs went on to say that she and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, would begin filming the ninth season “soon.” As for who will be taking on the empty space left by Siggy Flicker, who announced she was leaving the show in December 2017 after filming Season 8, Josephs said that Flicker’s replacement is “to be announced.”

Although Flicker said at the time of her Bravo TV exit that she has some exciting new projects in the works, Josephs didn’t seem so sure and told Nati that her exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey would be the last time America would hear from her. She also said that she will “fade out” and potentially enjoy a pina colada in Boca.

Throughout the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Josephs and Flicker butted heads over an alleged anti-Semitic comment made by Josephs about Hitler. Because Flicker’s father was a Holocaust survivor, she took major offense to the comment and her relationship with Josephs came to a quick end.

Margaret Josephs was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey last year for Season 8 and that same year, Danielle Staub returned to the show after previously leaving following a dramatic second season.

Although there have been rumors claiming Staub could fill the empty space left by Josephs, there have also been tons of rumors claiming Bravo TV is searching for a new cast member to join the show for Season 9.