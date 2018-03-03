WWE News: The Undertaker Finally Speaks On Making His WWE Return To The Ring

'WrestleMania 34' is barely a month away and the entire world of wrestling fans wants to know if he's coming back.

One of the biggest storylines in WWE right now is if John Cena will have a spot on the card for WrestleMania 34 and if so, who will it be against? Many have stepped up to issue challenges as his opponent, but the rumors are all swirling around Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker. The latter making a return is what most people think will happen, but is he actually coming back? Well, if he is, The Undertaker sure doesn’t act like it.

“The Deadman” has barely been seen on WWE television since he lost to Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania 33. Many believed that to be his retirement match and that he’s officially done with his in-ring career, but a lot of the fans think that he still has one more match left in him.

Michelle McCool has posted videos of her husband working out and getting into shape, but that is no guarantee that he’s doing it for a WWE return. He could just be working out to stay healthy without the thought of ever placing a single foot in a ring ever again, but is he really?

This week, The Undertaker and Kane reunited as the Brothers of Destruction for a fundraiser benefiting the mayoral run of the “Big Red Machine.” Glen Jacobs drew a lot of attention by having his “brother” appear with him, and at that event, The Undertaker spoke on a possible return.

Kane and Undertaker hope to get a photo with them up in the near future. #JacobsforMayor pic.twitter.com/DENOpS8T2h — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 2, 2018

As reported by Wrestling Inc., the event was held at the Rothchild Catering & Conference Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, which is where Jacobs is running for mayor. The event was billed as the first time ever that Kane and The Undertaker have appeared together outside of a WWE event.

Of course, it is not surprising that talk of WWE came up while fans visited with them and many asked about The Undertaker making a return for WrestleMania 34. Mike Johnson of PW Insider stated that he was actually asked about a comeback and by way of Ringside News, it wasn’t what anyone really wanted to hear.

“There were some fans that asked him (The Undertaker) about returning and why he could have very well been working with them. He kind of gave the impression of ‘Ahh, don’t hold your breath…don’t wait for that one,’ but we’ll see. If I was The Undertaker and I was returning, I certainly would want to keep the mystique and aura going and hide things, you know?” “Sort of do a little sleight of hand. We’ll see what happens.”

WWE is not stupid and they’re not going to give away anything about the return of The Undertaker before they are ready to do that. He’s been in the business too long to reveal anything to the fans that he isn’t supposed to announce, and that is whether he’s returning or not.

WWE

It is not out of the question for last year’s WrestleMania 33 to have been the last time that fans ever see The Undertaker in a match. Then again, he could very well return for one in New Orleans and fight John Cena or anyone chosen by WWE. Everything is up in the air right now and his words on a possible return don’t seem to lend a lot to him coming back, but it’s not like Triple H and Vince McMahon will let you know until they want you to know.