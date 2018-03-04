Meghan Markle Reportedly Holds Pre-Wedding Party On March 4 Without Pregnant Kate Middleton, Reports ‘Hello’

Meghan Markle reportedly is enjoying a hen party with her closest friends on Sunday, but two individuals are noticeably absent from the bachelorette party, held at a secret location.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton repeatedly have faced rumors about a royal feud, with Middleton allegedly annoyed at the way that Markle’s romance with Prince Harry has stolen the spotlight from her pregnancy. As the Inquisitr reported, rumors have soared that in addition to Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles is feuding with Meghan Markle, even allegedly conducting a smear campaign that horrified Prince Harry. Get ready for more royal feud rumors to swirl with a report from Hello magazine that Meghan is holding her pre-wedding party, sometimes known as a “hen” party, on March 4 without Kate Middleton.

“Meghan Markle, 36, is celebrating her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry with a group of female friends on Sunday March 4.”

Markle will be holding her hen party at a luxurious spa retreat. Although she is keeping with tradition in inviting all of her closest friends, Meghan’s mother, Doria Radlan, 61, will not attend the celebration because she is staying in Los Angeles, California.

Kate Middleton Noticeably Absent From Meghan Markle’s Hen Party

The publication reported that Kate Middleton would not attend Meghan’s bachelorette party. Although as Markle’s future sister-in-law, Kate normally would be included in such events leading up to Meghan’s wedding day, Middleton’s pregnancy is reportedly the reason for her absence. Rather than attend Meghan’s hen party, Kate will be resting.

Markle has been cautious about revealing details of her bachelorette party. However, Prince Harry’s future wife did offer a comment about the traditional pre-wedding celebration when she made a visit to Edinburg, stating that she was sure it would be “fun” in response to questions.

Last week, Middleton and Markle appeared together in public on the stage at the Royal Foundation Forum. Kate and Meghan appeared to be on good terms in their matching blue frocks. But because Middleton is now “heavily pregnant” with her third child, she’ll be missing out on the fun, reported the Daily Mail, which revealed the rumored but unconfirmed details of where the hen party will take place.

“[Meghan Markle] will be celebrating her upcoming nuptials with her close friends, but the location is being kept closely-guarded for security reasons. Luxury Oxfordshire resort Soho Farmhouse has been widely tipped as Meghan’s party location of choice.”

Meghan’s possible bridesmaid, Made in Chelsea‘s Millie Mackintosh, is anticipated to be among the guests at the March 4 hen party. Other guests at the luxury spa retreat hen party include Meghan’s fashion designer pal Misha Nonoo and Prince Harry’s friend Violet von Westenholz, according to Birmingham Live.

Meghan Markle’s Pre-Wedding Plans Spark Royal Feud Rumors

In addition to appearing in public with her sister-in-law and celebrating her hen party, Markle’s pre-wedding plans include a baptism. Prior to becoming an official member of the royal family, Meghan (who was brought up as a Protestant) will convert to the Church of England.

Meghan Markle celebrated her pre-wedding hen party without Prince Harry, her mother, or Kate Middleton. KGC-375 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

This religious ceremony is conducted to show respect to the Queen. The former actress’ baptism and confirmation will take place at Kensington Palace by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. Although Prince Harry will attend the religious ceremony, such events also inevitably mean scrutiny of who else attended — and who was missing. And if Kate isn’t there, prepare for the rumor mill to churn out new reports of a feud.

The Advertiser pointed out that one body language expert even claimed that Kate’s and Meghan’s poses reveal a royal battle.

“[Meghan Markle’s and Kate Middleton’s] body language…supposedly provide evidence that Markle and Middleton are locked in a feud based on their differences.”

However, although friendships typically include ups and downs, the publication questioned whether Meghan and Kate are truly the royal rivals portrayed in so many reports. In reality, despite that body language analysis that claimed to detect a feud between Middleton and Markle, the two women were fulfilling their official roles with Prince Harry and Prince William in their most recent public appearance together.